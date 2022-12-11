Politics
Prime Minister to launch many projects on Dec 11 in Maharashtra and Goa
In a series of events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various projects including Vande Bharat Express, Samruddhi Mahamarg and Mopa Airport during his visit to Maharashtra and Goa on December 11.
Maharashtra
The prime minister would lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore to the nation in Maharashtra.
In the morning, the Prime Minister will reach Nagpur Railway Station where he will board the Vande Bharat Express. Next, it will take a metro ride from Freedom Park Metro Station to Khapri Metro Station, where it will dedicate Phase I of Nagpur Metro to the nation.
During the program, it will also lay the foundation stone for Nagpur Metro Phase II.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate phase – I of Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 km and linking Nagpur and Shirdi.
The 701 km highway – being constructed at a cost of around Rs 55,000 crore, is one of the longest highways in India, traversing all 10 districts of Maharashtra and major urban areas of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.
The highway will also help to improve the connectivity of 14 other adjacent districts, thereby contributing to the development of about 24 districts in the state including Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions.
The Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist spots like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar etc. The project will be a game-changer by giving a major boost to Maharashtra’s economic development.
The Prime Minister will signal two metro trains – from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua Line) – at Khapri Metro Station.
Nagpur Metro Phase I is being developed at a cost of over Rs 8,650 crore. It will also lay the foundation stone for Nagpur Metro Phase II, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 6,700 crore.
At Nagpur Railway Station, the Prime Minister will launch the sixth Vande Bharat Express, the locally built semi-high speed, which will run between Nagpur and Bilaspur.
During the public service in Nagpur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, which will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively.
The Prime Minister will dedicate the government maintenance depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and the Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project to the nation. These projects were developed at a cost of around Rs 110 crore and around Rs 450 crore respectively.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate AIIMS Nagpur to the nation for which the foundation stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017.
Goa
In Goa, the PM would inaugurate the developed Mopa International Airport at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crore. The airport will stimulate tourism and give a boost to the socio-economic development of the region.
Initially, Phase I of the airport will handle approximately 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA.
The airport will boost the socio-economic development of the state and meet the needs of the tourism industry. It has the potential to serve as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations. The airport is also expected to have multimodal connectivity.
While being a world class airport, the airport will also give visitors a feel and experience of Goa. The airport has made extensive use of Azulejos tiles, which originated in Goa.
The food court also recreates the charm of a typical Goan cafe. It will also have a designated area for an organized flea market where local artisans and artisans will be encouraged to display and market their wares.
