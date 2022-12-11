The DeSantis secret weapon Democrats and Trump should fear





Within our nation’s five major megaphones, media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine, the only women deserving of credit and praise are those on the left who create, inculcate and repeat liberal policies and the narratives of the moment.

At least that’s the impression many Republicans, conservatives and people of traditional faith have. More than that, they could say the reality has been demonstrated, time and time again, by the lefts smearing, denigrating and ignoring the talent and accomplishments of conservative women such as the two-time presidential cabinet secretary Elizabeth Dole, a former U.S. senator and former head of the American Red Cross; Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett; former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who served as US Ambassador to the United Nations; New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, the force behind the Hunter Biden laptop story; Sarah Palin, the continually belittled former Alaska governor and running mate; or even, across the pond, the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Of the five megaphones, it can be argued that the media still hold the most power and influence. At this point, earlier this week, Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at Stanford Universitys Hoover Institution, American military historian, columnist, and former professor of classics, wrote:

Today’s media are loosely defined as the old major newspapers like The New York Times and The Washington Post, network news channels, MSNBC and CNN, PBS and NPR, online news aggregators like Google, Apple and Yahoo, and social media giants like the old Twitter and Facebook are corrupt. They have adopted a utilitarian view in their media coverage that noble progressive ends justify almost any unethical means to obtain them. The media is shamelessly merged with the Democratic Party, the bicoastal liberal elite and the progressive agenda.

If that’s the case, and that’s a belief among many Republicans, conservatives, and people of traditional faith, then it stands to reason that any future Republican presidential candidate would need an exceptionally talented and tough press secretary to help navigate this sea of ​​perception. bias.

Enter Christina Pushaw, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ secret weapon.

In a lengthy Washington Post article last July titled, DeSantis Spokeswoman Christina Pushaw Makes Sure Journalists Feel the Burn, the reporter charged the article saying: In the 14 months that have Following her arrival on the staff of DeSantiss, she turned the typically buttoned-up style role of the governor’s press secretary into something like an ongoing public brawl with Twitter as a blunt weapon. Her usual targets: Democrats, the media, and anyone else she deems insufficiently sympathetic to DeSantiss’ agenda and her own conservative policies.

And then some.

In full disclosure, I have never met, spoken or communicated with Christina Pushaw. But as someone who’s rubbed shoulders with a fair number of presidential and corporate press officers and communications directors, I know the real deal when I see it.

As DeSantis’ press secretary before moving to the Rapid Response Team for his just-concluded gubernatorial campaign, it’s truly accurate to say that Pushaw reinvented that position into a platform. far more divisive that held the liberal press accountable for its continued bias.

As a recent example of her not letting liberal jabs at her boss go unanswered, the left-leaning site Semafor just published an article with the title, Ron DeSantis Builds His Own Media. Before most people knew the article was published, Pushaw was educated at the University of Southern California, with a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University’s international relations program, tweeted: When your options are partisan rage legacy media, Democratic activists masquerading as a Capitol Press Corps, pay4play Lincoln Project blog, and new media like Semafor (allegedly owned by Sam Bankman-Fried), it of course makes sense to cultivate an alternative.

Just to drown out the fire on the ground a bit, Joe Concha of The Hill and Fox News tweeted: Is there a bigger joke than Semafor right now? So if we understand correctly, DeSantis won’t appear in so-called mainstream programs like, you know, The View, and that means he’s blocking media? SBF cannot be satisfied with its big investment here. How much more is it?

While Pushaw may appreciate the assistance, she doesn’t need it.

In a litany of photos taken from liberal mainstream media, Pushaw called the Washington Post DC’s Pravda, the Orlando Sentinel Slantinel, and the Associated Press US Pravda.

Pushaw is smart, quick on her feet, speaks in paragraphs, and doesn’t suffer from jerks. Had she been a liberal press secretary for, say, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and continually devastated the headlines of the New York Post, Fox News and the editorial section of the Wall Street Journals, or had she regularly insulted the likes of Foxs Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, probably signed a multi-million dollar contract with a liberal publishing house in New York, a cover story on Vanity Fair, became a darling of The View and became been offered a film contract by a Hollywood studio.

But, alas, she is a conservative woman who may well be the toughest and most talented publicist in American politics in a long time. This means that its destiny is to be smeared by left-wing media, subtly and overtly.

Of course, the fact that so many liberal media outlets are going after Pushaw shows their fear of his potential in a 2024 presidential campaign. But no matter how hard they try, they’re not going to bully him out of the national stage.

And speaking of bullies, if DeSantis officially threw his hat in the presidential ring and named Pushaw as his press secretary and it would be a political foul on his part not to give him the title, then former President Donald Trump would do better be on your toes.

Unlike the number of Republican core opponents Trump cursed into submission in 2016, DeSantis will have Pushaw watching his back. And if DeSantis runs and Trump rolls out more Ron Sanctimonious lines, he better have his helmet and chin strap buckled because Pushaw could very well lay waste to Trump and his campaign in the process.

Douglas MacKinnon, a policy and communications consultant, was a White House writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, and former Special Assistant for Policy and Communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.

