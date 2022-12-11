Politics
India, Prime Minister Modi has become the “voice of the world”: Jaishankar on the conflict in Ukraine
New Delhi:India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become the voice of the world, especially developing countries, in pushing to end the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue and diplomacy as soon as possible, External Affairs Minister said S Jaishankar said Friday.
He also said that New Delhi has sided with the welfare of Indian citizens in the dispute and that India is among the countries with which all sides share their views.
The Indian government has taken the side of the welfare of Indian citizens, the foreign minister said on Aaj Tak Agenda, while answering a question about the New Delhi camp.
Jaishankar said a large number of countries are pushing to end the conflict as soon as possible through dialogue and diplomacy as its impact is felt on food, energy and fertilizer prices.
I think today India and Prime Minister Modi have kind of become the voice of the world, especially developing countries, because its (conflicts) are felt by developing countries, he said declared.
Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in February, Prime Minister Modi has spoken on several occasions with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there could be no military solution and that India was ready to help in any peace effort.
During his bilateral meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan on September 16, Modi said today is not an era of war and urged the Russian leader to end the conflict.
Asked whether India can become the peacemaker by ending the conflict, Jaishankar said he did not give a straight answer.
It’s hard to say anything at this point, he said, but added that it will depend on the situation.
I can at least say that there are countries with which all parties share their views. We are one of those countries, he said.
Asked about India’s G20 Presidency, Jaishankar described it as a matter of pride and that the Center has the support of all states and other stakeholders.
Asked about claims by some opposition leaders that the government was promoting the grouping’s Indian chairmanship, the foreign minister said they were entitled to their views.
At the same time, he added that the G20 is not about politics and it is not about litigation.
There is an opinion across the country that the success of the G-20 summit will be a matter of pride for all of us, he said.
On the eastern border of Ladakh, he said there had been results as a result of the talks between the two sides.
He said the results came due to the deployment of the Indian Army carried out in the region following the escalation of tensions in 2020.
Regarding ties with Pakistan, Jaishankar said cross-border terrorism should never be accepted as normal.
Can you give an example of a neighbor resorting to terrorism day and night against another neighbour, he asked, noting that talks with Pakistan cannot take place if that country does not end cross-border terrorism against India.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help support honest journalism.
We should never accept that a country has the right to support terrorism, he said.
Asked about the governments view on India-Pakistan cricket ties and the requirement for cricketers to travel to each other’s countries for certain tournaments, Jaishankar did not give direct response.
The tournaments follow one another. Let’s see, he said.
Read also | India will not be an ally of the United States, it will be another great power
Latest stories
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eastmojo.com/national/2022/12/10/india-pm-modi-became-voice-of-world-jaishankar-on-ukraine-conflict/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Charles adds a royal touch to the Hollywood-owned club
- India, Prime Minister Modi has become the “voice of the world”: Jaishankar on the conflict in Ukraine
- Google Chrome now supports passkeys for everyone
- NDSU women’s basketball stumbles in Green Bay, 70-52
- Grant Wahl, the famous football journalist, dies at the age of 49 at the World Cup in Qatar
- Vintage fashion fusion – the past has never been so fashionable The Irish Times
- Big Tech and Community College Partners in Education
- New Year’s Day 2023 swim, dive: Ocean City, Md., Chincoteague
- Manika Batra has a brilliant mind; Sharath Kamal is extremely confident: Veteran TT player Vinay Chopra
- American football journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering the World Cup in Qatar
- Google Street View Now Available in Hubballi – Hubballi Infra
- Earthquake: People felt an earthquake for 20 seconds in Palanpur – ABP Asmita