India, Prime Minister Modi has become the “voice of the world”: Jaishankar on the conflict in Ukraine

New Delhi:India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become the voice of the world, especially developing countries, in pushing to end the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue and diplomacy as soon as possible, External Affairs Minister said S Jaishankar said Friday.

He also said that New Delhi has sided with the welfare of Indian citizens in the dispute and that India is among the countries with which all sides share their views.

The Indian government has taken the side of the welfare of Indian citizens, the foreign minister said on Aaj Tak Agenda, while answering a question about the New Delhi camp.

Jaishankar said a large number of countries are pushing to end the conflict as soon as possible through dialogue and diplomacy as its impact is felt on food, energy and fertilizer prices.

I think today India and Prime Minister Modi have kind of become the voice of the world, especially developing countries, because its (conflicts) are felt by developing countries, he said declared.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in February, Prime Minister Modi has spoken on several occasions with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there could be no military solution and that India was ready to help in any peace effort.

During his bilateral meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan on September 16, Modi said today is not an era of war and urged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

Asked whether India can become the peacemaker by ending the conflict, Jaishankar said he did not give a straight answer.

It’s hard to say anything at this point, he said, but added that it will depend on the situation.

I can at least say that there are countries with which all parties share their views. We are one of those countries, he said.

Asked about India’s G20 Presidency, Jaishankar described it as a matter of pride and that the Center has the support of all states and other stakeholders.

Asked about claims by some opposition leaders that the government was promoting the grouping’s Indian chairmanship, the foreign minister said they were entitled to their views.

At the same time, he added that the G20 is not about politics and it is not about litigation.

There is an opinion across the country that the success of the G-20 summit will be a matter of pride for all of us, he said.

On the eastern border of Ladakh, he said there had been results as a result of the talks between the two sides.

He said the results came due to the deployment of the Indian Army carried out in the region following the escalation of tensions in 2020.

Regarding ties with Pakistan, Jaishankar said cross-border terrorism should never be accepted as normal.

Can you give an example of a neighbor resorting to terrorism day and night against another neighbour, he asked, noting that talks with Pakistan cannot take place if that country does not end cross-border terrorism against India.

We should never accept that a country has the right to support terrorism, he said.

Asked about the governments view on India-Pakistan cricket ties and the requirement for cricketers to travel to each other’s countries for certain tournaments, Jaishankar did not give direct response.

The tournaments follow one another. Let’s see, he said.

