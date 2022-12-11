Reviews | Trump struggles, but America is still feverish





Has the fever of the Americas died down?

An optimist might plead the case. Donald Trump, central figure of the feverish disease of the Americas, was further tarnished last week, in particular by the condemnation of his company for fraud. Trump was not personally in the dock, but his reputation was, and the fraud involved checks he personally signed.

Meanwhile, the Republican Senate candidate Trump anointed in Georgia was defeated on Tuesday. It came after a midterm election in which some prominent Trump-backed candidates were defeated.

Trump’s willingness to socialize with Nazi sympathizers and his calls for the suspension of the Constitution also suggest he is treading hardline territory in ways that could leave him marginalized and less of a threat to the country. My own bet is that in the next presidential term from 2025 to 2029, Trump’s federal housing is more likely to involve a prison than the White House.

But I could be wrong and I fear that it is premature to affirm that the national fever has fallen. As a nation, we still face the greatest peril since reconstruction ended, for three reasons.

First, remember that this extremism goes beyond Trump and even beyond the United States. Italy has just installed a far-right Prime Minister whose party has its roots in neo-fascism, a reminder that the fever persists on a global scale.

Second, even when Trump broke bread with Holocaust deniers and then called for a suspension of the Constitution, congressional Republicans mostly looked the other way. When the leaders of any of our major political parties struggle to uphold the Constitution or condemn neo-Nazis, America always feels feverish.

Third and most fundamentally, our political dysfunction is intricately driven by broader economic and social dysfunction and desperation, which we fail to effectively address.

Some metrics of our national crisis:

We now lose about 300,000 Americans a year to drugs, alcohol, and suicide in deaths of despair. The social fabric of countless families and countless communities (including my own) is fraying.

About one in seven prime-age men (25 to 54), historically the mainstay of the American labor force, are not working today. We don’t fully understand why, but just because jobs don’t exist doesn’t mean there are 1.7 job openings for every unemployed person.

The life expectancy of a newborn boy in Mississippi seems to be shorter than that of a newborn boy in Bangladesh.

When so many adults are struggling, the problems are passed on to the next generation. Every 19 minutes, a child is born with an opioid addiction, and one in eight American children grows up with a parent with a substance use disorder.

The coronavirus pandemic also appears to have made loneliness and mental health issues worse, even as it has led to a shortage of frontline workers to help. Children with mental health crises are sometimes housed for days or weeks in hospital emergency rooms because there are no other beds available.

A doctor told me about a troubled 15-year-old boy in Oregon who was kept in emergency rooms for two months, then eventually sent to New Jersey when a bed opened up there. .

The problems are far from hidden, even if we do not fully understand the connections or the pathologies. Walk through a homeless encampment in Portland or San Francisco, or visit a neonatology ward in West Virginia where newborns cry from opioid addiction, or chat with locals in Idaho who believe leading Democrats are part of a satanic baby-trafficking cult.

We may not fully understand how socio-economic crises build support for conspiracy theories and authoritarian leaders, but the connection is not new. This is part of the story of the rise of fascism in Germany, Italy and Spain between the two world wars. The great social philosopher Erich Fromm described in his masterpiece, Escape from Freedom, how a people shaken by insecurity and social isolation can turn to authoritarianism, with the promise of greatness and a path of certainty.

In journalism, we pay special attention to politics. But I don’t think we pay enough attention to the larger social issues that shape ideology or, like today, fuel authoritarianism and extremism. While support for authoritarian candidates is particularly pronounced among the white working class, it has also been gaining ground among working class people of color.

People have free will, of course, and none of that excuses the extremism or bigotry that often accompanies it. But if we want to solve problems in the political world, it may be useful to recognize that in the United States, in Italy, in Great Britain, the problems start upstream from politics. They start upstream even from Donald Trump. And unless we take them more seriously, I would suggest investments in early childhood, in education, in mental health, in substance abuse. I’m afraid we’re not solving our social mess or our political mess.

So I’d like to say the fever is over, but that seems premature. We cannot confidently heal the body politic of the Americas unless we do a better job of addressing the broader social and economic dysfunctions of our nations.

