Donald Trump would have lost the election even if Twitter hadn’t intervened, says Elon Musk





When journalist Matt Taibii posted Part 3 of the Twitter Files, Elon Musk retweeted Taibbi. A Twitter user responded to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweet, writing that “I don’t know man. Legally Trump lost 63 election lawsuits over the imaginary ‘fraud’ situation. The ban. The crazies on the town square do not need to be amplified”. Musk responded to this tweet by writing that he thinks Donald Trump would have lost the election even if Twitter hadn’t interfered in the election. He went on to say that was not the point, the point is that election interference is bad.

“Do I think Trump would have lost anyway? Yes. And, as a reminder, I backed Biden, Hilary and Obama. democracy and is wrong,” Musk wrote. Former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk had a rocky relationship. When Musk suggested Ron DeSantis would be a better choice as the 2024 US presidential candidate, saying Trump should leave when the sun goes down, the former US president felt attacked.

trump and musk

Since then, Trump has poked fun at Musk in some of his speeches. Musk’s issues with Trump go back a while. During the 2016 election, Musk said that “he doesn’t seem to have the kind of persona that reflects the United States well,” an apparent dig into Trump’s marriages. It should be noted that Musk has also been married several times. , and was unable to support any of them.

While Donald Trump is the one generally known for his less than sound shots, it was Trump who launched Operation Warp Speed ​​and closed the US border during the early days of the pandemic. Musk, on the other hand, wrote “the coronavirus panic is stupid”. On July 12, Trump wrote that when Musk came to meet him at the White House, seeking help with his funded projects, Musk allegedly even got down on one knee and pleaded for help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trump-would-have-lost-the-election-even-if-twitter-didnt-interfere-elon-musk-says-articleshow.html

