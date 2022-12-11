UK health unions offer pause in NHS strike if government joins wage talks – National





UK health unions have offered to suspend a wave of planned health service strikes over Christmas and New Year if the government agrees to open serious talks on pay. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison have said they will consider calling off the strikes if UK Health and Social Care Minister Steve Barclay agrees to hold serious negotiations. "I will pause when the Health Secretary says he will seriously negotiate our dispute this year," RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said in a statement. "A quick change in tactics will pay off for everyone involved." Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS) had braced for an unprecedented wave of industrial action this winter, with up to 100,000 nurses set to go on strike on December 15 and 20. Last month more than 10,000 paramedics across England and Wales also voted in favor of a strike.

Top IWK doctor says Halifax hospital ‘slammed’ as flu cases rise The story continues under the ad Inflation has soared in Britain this year, causing a cost of living crisis, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Rather than scare the public about the consequences of the strikes, the Health Secretary should present real plans to improve wages,” Unison General Secretary Christina McAnea said in a statement. The NHS, which has provided free point-of-use healthcare since 1948, is facing record levels of patients on waiting lists for hospital treatment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and crisis staff that left thousands of vacancies. When asked to comment, the government pointed to a wage reward announced earlier this year that was recommended by an independent review. “Ministers have had constructive discussions with trade unions, including the NCR and Unison,” a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said in a statement. “We have been clear, the door remains open for further discussions.” (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Graff and David Gregorio)

