Donald Trump loses ‘Swagger’, campaign take-off botch: analyst





Instead of taking off like a rocket after his announcement last month that he is running for president again, Donald Trump seems instead to be exploding on the launch pad, Guardian political analyst David Smith quipped on Friday in a ruthless story.

While the schtick of Trump’s outspoken angry man might have appeared fresh and new the first time he campaigned, the arrogance of 2016 gave way to drowsiness in 2022, Smith said. , which also pointed to the host of Trump’s legal troubles, the GOP’s dismal performance in the midterms and its own appalling self-sabotage.

Trump followed his shocking dinner last month at Mar-a-Lago with anti-Semite Kanye West who now goes by Ye and his white supremacist and Holocaust denier friend Nick Fuentes with a call to end the Constitution so he can be anointed president.

Smiths’ attack was just the latest in the press regarding Trump’s lackluster campaign launch, which many have seen as the saddest among candidates in a long time.

Trump has barely left Mar-a-Lago, except to golf at his own nearby course, since his campaign announcement, The Washington Post reported. He is largely ensconced in a hermetically sealed echo chamber of sycophants, evolving in another dimension and increasingly isolated within his party, the paper noted, and alienating voters.

Even the Conservatives are fed up.

The former president presents our greatest risk of losing for 2024, and conservatives are tired of losing, Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Iowa-based conservative group Family Leader, told The Post. Even the announcement of former presidents is welcomed as if nothing had happened. There is no buzz among my network.

After Trump was outright criticized for hosting Ye who later told Alex Jones on his podcast that he loved Hitler and loved Nazis, Trump doubled down on Friday, saying it was the complaining Jewish community who should to be ashamed of having been disloyal to him because he was such a friend of Israel.

The story continues

It couldn’t be worse, Allan Lichtman, a history professor at the American University in Washington, told the Guardian of Trump’s new campaign. And it’s not because Donald Trump makes mistakes. It’s because Donald Trump is Donald Trump.

Trump was something new, fresh and interesting in 2016, Lichtman said. But he’s since presided over three disastrous election cycles for Republicans in 2018, 2020 and 2022, and he’s the same old Donald Trump, caring only for himself, wrapped up in his own grievances and whining. It’s just that he no longer plays for the American people.

Trump’s critical niece, Mary Trump, thinks her uncle is changing, getting worse and traveling further down the rabbit hole, she told MSNBC host Alex Witt on Saturday. (Watch the video below).

Everything Donald does is transactional, said Mary Trump, who is a psychologist. One of the things we have to realize about him is that he’s kind of a black hole of need. And when he doesn’t get what he wants from certain people, I think in that case the majority of Republicans in Congress who are fed up with it and kind of see him as election poison, he’ll go wherever he wants will need to get his fix, which is attention and sycophancy.

It doesn’t matter how extreme; [its] whatever works, she continued. It’s been going on since 2015. The difference is that he just needs to go further and further down the rabbit hole because fewer and fewer people are willing to defend him publicly.

Taylor Budowich, head of the Trump-supporting MAGA Inc. super PAC, told the Washington Post that Trump will soon set the campaign on fire.

President Trump entered the race three weeks ago ready to win and he’s going to do just that, no amount of wishful thinking from the media…will change that, he said Budowich.

Trump is building one of the most ruthless and talented teams in American politics, and he is the only person in the country who is ready and able to reverse Americas decline, Budowich said.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-loses-swagger-botches-015621876.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos