Indonesian activists call for new investigation into Paniai case





Acquittal of lone defendant in shooting will deepen Papuans’ distrust of Indonesia’s justice system, they say Amnesty International activists mark Human Rights Day by calling on Indonesian President Joko Widodo to settle various cases of human rights abuses, including in Papua, outside the presidential palace on December 10, 2019. (Photo provided) Human rights activists in Indonesia’s Papua region have demanded a new investigation into the 2014 Paniai shooting that killed four Christian students after a court acquitted the sole defendant in the case. The human rights court in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, cleared Isak Sattu, who was a liaison officer for the Paniai military command, of all charges on December 8. The panel of judges confirmed that the killings by military personnel were systematic attacks and therefore constituted crimes against humanity, but concluded that Sattu had no effective authority to command and control the forces at the time of the shooting. Two Catholics and two Protestants aged between 17 and 18 were shot dead while 21 others were injured during a protest in Paniai district, then Papua province, on December 8, 2014. Sattu, who has since retired, was named by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) as a suspect in the case after investigations by the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) revealed serious violations. human rights. Emanuel Gobay, director of the Institute of Legal Aid in Papua, told UCA News that the courts’ decision showed states’ reluctance to deliver justice to victims, paving the way for impunity. The attorney general’s office must immediately order the prosecutors handling the case to file a cassation appeal with the court, he said while adding that there could be more than one suspect involved. Father Bernard Baru, president of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Augustinian Order in Papua, said the trial was held to satisfy the international community, but the perpetrators escaped. According to Father John Bunay, coordinator of the Papua Peace Network, the courts’ decision has aggravated the hurt of the Papuan people. How low the dignity of Papuan people is before Indonesian law. This will aggravate the mistrust of the Papuan people towards the Indonesian government, especially the judges, he said. Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International-Indonesia, said in a statement that the verdict is yet another slap in the face not only for the victims and their families, but also for the victims of other gross human rights violations in Indonesia who, for years have been asking for justice. and responsibility. He said the courts’ decision confirmed all doubts about legal proceedings that could not offer real justice, truth and redress. The fact that the authorities brought to justice only one military officer, whose authority to command soldiers in the field was uncertain, is questionable. It is hard to believe that the defendant was the sole soldier responsible for the atrocities, he said. Yones Douw, chairman of the justice and peace department at Kingmi Church in Papua, which has been helping victims’ families, said he was not surprised by the courts’ decision. We already knew that. That’s why we didn’t want to come to the trial. But we will not stop demanding justice, no matter what, he said. Meanwhile, AGO spokesman Ketut Sumedana said his office had 14 days to review the courts’ decision before filing an appeal. Recent news

