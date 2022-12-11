Politics
Turkey is playing a difficult balancing act as it strengthens ties with RussiaExBulletin
MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:
As the United States and other Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, an ally kept business going. Turkey, which is a member of NATO, more than doubled its trade with Russia in 2022, compared to the previous year, and that gave a breather to Russia’s squeezed economy. NPR’s Fatma Tanis reports on what Turkey got out of it.
FATMA TANIS, BYLINE: To understand modern Turkish-Russian economic ties, you have to go back 30 years to the fall of the Soviet Union, says former Turkish trade attaché in Moscow Aydin Sezer.
AYDIN SEZER: (Turkish speaking) – shuttle trade.
TANIS: Then began an informal exchange of goods known as the shuttle trade. Travelers carried goods back and forth and sold them on the streets. But the relationship has taken another huge leap since Russia invaded Ukraine. Turkish companies have rushed to fill the void left by Western companies setting new business records. Today, Turkey is among Russia’s top three global trading partners. He kept a neutral stance during the war or you could say he plays both sides. It supplies Ukraine with drones, weapons, armored vehicles but continues to do business with Russia.
IBRAHIM KALIN: Imposing sanctions on Russia at this stage will hurt the Turkish economy rather than the Russian economy because of the gas dependency we have with them.
TANIS: This is Ibrahim Kalin, senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. There are also other economic ties. Millions of travelers from Russia visit Turkey’s Mediterranean beaches every year, bringing in significant cash flow. The war has also changed the dynamic between the leaders of the two countries, says former Turkish trade attaché Aydin Sezer.
SEZER: (speaking Turkish).
TANIS: Before the start of the war, relations between the two nations and their leaders, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, were intermittent. Turkey could benefit from a weaker Russia. They are on opposite sides of several regional conflicts, and their forces have even clashed in Syria. When Turkey first sent arms to Ukraine, Russia banned flights to Turkey in response, briefly blocking all tourist travel at the height of the season.
SEZER: (speaking Turkish).
TANIS: Sezer says the only thing that prevented more serious clashes on the battlefield was that Erdogan and Putin saw that their economies could help each other. And now, as Turkey increases its imports from Russia by more than 200%, Sezer says the balance has tipped.
SEZER: (Through interpreter) Putin, right now, is seriously dependent on Turkey and Erdogan. And we saw that he would do nothing to keep Erdogan happy. It’s like every day, Putin pulls a new carrot out of his head.
TANIS: But analysts say Erdogan is also depending on money from Russia to keep the economy going as he faces elections next year. The NATO member’s close ties to Russia have made the United States and European countries uneasy. US Treasury and State Department officials visit Turkey regularly to speak with officials as well as business people, warning of sanctions if they help Russia evade Western sanctions. Gonul Tol, the Middle East Institute’s Turkey program director, says it’s a fine line for Erdogan to walk.
GONUL TOL: He needs Putin, and he will not jeopardize this close partnership he has cultivated over the years. But that doesn’t mean he will give up on Turkey’s partnership with the Western world.
TANIS: In fact, Tol says, some lawmakers in Washington see Turkey potentially playing a different role here than it did during the Cold War.
TOL: It’s becoming increasingly clear that if you want to curb Russian influence, Turkey plays an important role.
TANIS: Turkey has used its influence to convince Russia to let Ukrainian grain be exported to the world again, has negotiated several prisoner exchanges and has so far been successful in supporting its economy. But as the war continues, it’s unclear how long Turkey can maintain its footing without risking its ties to the West. Fatma Tanis, NPR News, Istanbul.
Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1142099362
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey is playing a difficult balancing act as it strengthens ties with RussiaExBulletin
- Indonesian activists call for new investigation into Paniai case
- Check out these Bollywood actresses whose aging seems to have stopped
- Complete list of records broken by Ishan Kishan during his monster 210-run knock | Cricket
- Switching to Alexa after using Google Assistant for 5 years
- Christmas at City Hall returns with joy after a two-year hiatus
- A high-level US delegation will visit China in the coming days
- 5 Best Formal Clothing Stores in Tulsa, OK
- The Google Pixel 7 is a great phone, but why are more people not buying it?
- Hollywood man arrested after stealing vehicle; Officer injured during arrest
- PM Modi to inaugurate Goa’s Mopa International Airport on December 11
- Historic season for Holy Cross football ends with a quarterfinal loss to South Dakota State