Turkey is playing a difficult balancing act as it strengthens ties with RussiaExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

As the United States and other Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, an ally kept business going. Turkey, which is a member of NATO, more than doubled its trade with Russia in 2022, compared to the previous year, and that gave a breather to Russia’s squeezed economy. NPR’s Fatma Tanis reports on what Turkey got out of it.

FATMA TANIS, BYLINE: To understand modern Turkish-Russian economic ties, you have to go back 30 years to the fall of the Soviet Union, says former Turkish trade attaché in Moscow Aydin Sezer.

AYDIN ​​SEZER: (Turkish speaking) – shuttle trade.

TANIS: Then began an informal exchange of goods known as the shuttle trade. Travelers carried goods back and forth and sold them on the streets. But the relationship has taken another huge leap since Russia invaded Ukraine. Turkish companies have rushed to fill the void left by Western companies setting new business records. Today, Turkey is among Russia’s top three global trading partners. He kept a neutral stance during the war or you could say he plays both sides. It supplies Ukraine with drones, weapons, armored vehicles but continues to do business with Russia.

IBRAHIM KALIN: Imposing sanctions on Russia at this stage will hurt the Turkish economy rather than the Russian economy because of the gas dependency we have with them.

TANIS: This is Ibrahim Kalin, senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. There are also other economic ties. Millions of travelers from Russia visit Turkey’s Mediterranean beaches every year, bringing in significant cash flow. The war has also changed the dynamic between the leaders of the two countries, says former Turkish trade attaché Aydin Sezer.

SEZER: (speaking Turkish).

TANIS: Before the start of the war, relations between the two nations and their leaders, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, were intermittent. Turkey could benefit from a weaker Russia. They are on opposite sides of several regional conflicts, and their forces have even clashed in Syria. When Turkey first sent arms to Ukraine, Russia banned flights to Turkey in response, briefly blocking all tourist travel at the height of the season.

SEZER: (speaking Turkish).

TANIS: Sezer says the only thing that prevented more serious clashes on the battlefield was that Erdogan and Putin saw that their economies could help each other. And now, as Turkey increases its imports from Russia by more than 200%, Sezer says the balance has tipped.

SEZER: (Through interpreter) Putin, right now, is seriously dependent on Turkey and Erdogan. And we saw that he would do nothing to keep Erdogan happy. It’s like every day, Putin pulls a new carrot out of his head.

TANIS: But analysts say Erdogan is also depending on money from Russia to keep the economy going as he faces elections next year. The NATO member’s close ties to Russia have made the United States and European countries uneasy. US Treasury and State Department officials visit Turkey regularly to speak with officials as well as business people, warning of sanctions if they help Russia evade Western sanctions. Gonul Tol, the Middle East Institute’s Turkey program director, says it’s a fine line for Erdogan to walk.

GONUL TOL: He needs Putin, and he will not jeopardize this close partnership he has cultivated over the years. But that doesn’t mean he will give up on Turkey’s partnership with the Western world.

TANIS: In fact, Tol says, some lawmakers in Washington see Turkey potentially playing a different role here than it did during the Cold War.

TOL: It’s becoming increasingly clear that if you want to curb Russian influence, Turkey plays an important role.

TANIS: Turkey has used its influence to convince Russia to let Ukrainian grain be exported to the world again, has negotiated several prisoner exchanges and has so far been successful in supporting its economy. But as the war continues, it’s unclear how long Turkey can maintain its footing without risking its ties to the West. Fatma Tanis, NPR News, Istanbul.

Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.