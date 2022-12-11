Trump administration unprepared or uninterested in wrongful detentions: Paul Whelan’s brother





David Whelan, brother of wrongfully detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, said on Saturday that former President Trump was not ready or interested in working to free his brothers.

I think the first two years, I think in part, the Trump administration was unwilling or uninterested in working on wrongful detention cases, Whelan said, referring to his brothers’ imprisonment from 2018.

However, Whelan told “MSNBC Reports” President Biden is making progress in prisoner swap negotiations, such as the one that took place between American WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday.

The Biden administration is much more committed to wrongful detentions, he said, adding that the president has given the government more tools to help the families of wrongful detainees, but also to try to start punishing nations. who do.

Whelan made equally critical remarks about Trump on Friday when he questioned the idea that Trump cares about the situation of his brothers more than he did during his presidency.

Former President Trump seems to have mentioned the wrongful detention of my brother #PaulWhelan more in the past 24 hours than he has in the 2 years of his presidency in which Paul was held hostage by the #Russia, Whelan wrote.

MSNBC host Zinhle Essamuah asked Whelan about an interview in which his brother said he was very disappointed that more had not been done to secure his release, to which Whelan replied: I think Paul had hope. We have all done it.

Paul had already thought about where he would live when he returned, he said, adding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had told Paul Whelan that the United States would offer Russia a large exchange for its release. And so when I heard his voice, he was obviously extremely disappointed. And that’s understandable.

