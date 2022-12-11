GOP lawmakers respond to latest ‘Twitter Files’ detailing Trump ban, promising Big Tech ‘will be held accountable’





The third installment of the “Twitter Files” was released Friday, showing the company’s internal communications surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and what led to the decision to ban then-President Donald Trump, from the platform.

They also showed how Twitter coordinated with the FBI to censor individuals and how executives ruled the platform with an iron fist: banning user engagement for tweets they didn’t like. or presumed false.

“It’s even worse than we thought,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, tweeted Friday night.

Tory concerns that they were being blacklisted, suspended and shadowbanned were all true, records showed contrary to testimony from company executives.

TWITTER FILES PART 3 REVEALS WHAT LED TO TRUMP’S REMOVAL FROM SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

Hawley added, “It’s hard to count the number of lies Twitter executives have told Congress under oath.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, echoed, “They told us Twitter didn’t ban the shadow. Wrong.”

Jordan, who was recently chosen to serve as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee when Republicans overtook a majority in the House of Representatives in January, also said Twitter’s tyranny was “worse than we thought.”

A photo illustration of Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, on Capitol Hill, April 4, 2022 in Washington, DC, and Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, July 21, 2021 in Washington, D; with the Twitter logo in San Francisco, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/CONSTANZA HEVIA/AFP via Getty Images)

“What’s worse,” Jordan asked his 3.4 million followers, “ex-Twitter execs lying about shadow ban [or] is the media ignoring the story or promoting these lies? »

In January, House Republicans will have the power to launch congressional investigations and host committee hearings.

At that time, “Big Tech will be held accountable for its egregious bias,” said Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas.

Earlier Friday, the “first part” of the third episode of “Twitter Files” was released via Substack writer Matt Taibbi.

Internal documents, dated October 2020 to January 2021, show “the erosion of standards within the company in the months leading up to J6, decisions by senior leaders to violate their own policies, and more, in the context of ongoing and documented interaction with federal agencies,” Taibbi told supporters.

“Regardless of your opinion of the decision to remove Trump that day, Twitter’s internal communications between January 6 and January 8 have clear historical significance. Even Twitter employees understood instantly that it was a landmark moment in the annals of speech,” he added. .

Taibbi reported that Twitter executives “started dealing with new powers” following their decision to ban Trump, indicating that they were “ready to ban future presidents and White Houses, maybe even Joe Biden.” . The new administration, says an executive, will not be suspended by Twitter unless absolutely necessary.”

The communications also showed Twitter executives and personnel operating in coordination with the FBI and other federal agencies.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, however, defended the FBI’s efforts.

“With rare exceptions, the FBI appears to want to do the right thing, but there’s no doubt that Twitter was operating as an activist Democratic Party machine,” Musk tweeted.

MUSK REACTS AFTER BIDEN TRADE RUSSIAN ARMS DEALER FOR WNBA STAR BRITTNEY GRINER: ‘NEVER LEAVE A NAVY BEHIND’

The post comes the day after Musk shared “Part Two” of the “Twitter Files” on Thursday, showing how the company would “build blacklists” of certain users or tweets.

Internal documents were shared with journalist Bari Weiss.

“A new #TwitterFiles investigation reveals teams of Twitter employees are blacklisting, blocking disfavoured tweets from trending, and actively limiting the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics, all in secret, without being told. notify users,” Weiss said in a thread.

SECOND PART OF ELON MUSK’S TWITTER FILES REVEALS SECRET BLACKLISTS, BARI WEISS REPORTS

Weiss then recalled Twitter heads previously denying performing such actions.

“In 2018, Vijaya Gadde (then Head of Legal and Trust Policy) and Kayvon Beykpour (Head of Product) of Twitter said: we do not observe the occult ban. They added: and we do observe certainly not the ban based on political views or ideology,” he said. reported.

In an aerial view, a sign is displayed outside Twitter’s headquarters on April 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TWITTER FILES FLASHBACK: JACK DORSEY TESTIFIED UNDER OATH TWITTER DON’T CENSOR, CONSERVATIVES SHADOW-BAN

Gadde and Beykpour simply had another name for the action, Weiss reported, as Twitter executives and employees called the process of reducing someone’s reach on the platform “visibility filtering” or “VF”.

“Think of viewability filtering as a way for us to remove what people see at different levels. It’s a very powerful tool,” Weiss reported, citing a “senior Twitter employee.”

Musk confirmed in a later tweet that “some right-wing accounts were suspended even when Twitter internally acknowledged that no rules were broken.”

ELON MUSK REVEALS WHAT LED TO TWITTER DELETING HUNTER BIDEN STORY IN 2020

The major reveal comes days after the first installment of internal documents showed an overview of the company’s general content moderation protocols.

Musk shared the first “Twitter Files” with Substack reporter Matt Taibbi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to information provided by Musk and shared by Taibbi, Twitter’s ever-persistent content moderation was a “decision made at the highest levels of the company, but without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey, with former Chief Business Officer legal, political and trust. Vijaya Gadde plays a key role.”

Musk has promised transparency as he moves forward with the direction of the company.

