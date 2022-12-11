PM Modi to open state-of-the-art Mopa Airport in Goa today | all you need to know





Goa’s second international airport at Mopa will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. It will be the second airport in Goa, the first being located in Dabolim.

The state-of-the-art airport has several facilities such as a runway capable of handling the largest aircraft in the world (Picture: India Today)

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Goa’s second international airport at Mopa on Sunday at 5pm during his visit to the state, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Saturday. Built at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore, the airport will start operations from January 5. The airport will boost tourism and boost socio-economic development in the region, the statement added. The foundation stone for Mopa International Airport was laid by the Prime Minister in November 2016. It will be the second airport in Goa, the first being located at Dabolim. Mopa airport offers several improvements over Dabolim airport, officials told PTI news agency. Developed at a cost of around 2,870 crores, the airport was built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and features a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, water harvesting from rain, a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other facilities of this type. It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3-D monolithic pre-engineered buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow pre-engineered walls, 5G-enabled computing infrastructure,” the PMO said in the statement. READ ALSO | Have come under intense criticism: PM Modi calls ‘neutrals’ after Gujarat win MOPA AIRPORT FACILITIES The airport has several facilities, such as a runway capable of accommodating the largest aircraft in the world, 14 parking spaces as well as overnight parking for aircraft, self-service baggage drop-off facilities, a state-of-the-art and independent air navigation infrastructure, among others. “Initially, Phase I of the airport will handle approximately 4.4 million passengers per year (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA. The airport will boost the socio-economic development of the state and meet the needs of the tourism industry,” the statement said. READ ALSO | India’s G-20 chairmanship belongs to the whole nation, PM Modi tells multi-party meeting The airport has made extensive use of Azulejos tiles, which originated in Goa. The food court also recreates the charm of a typical Goan cafe. It will also have a designated area for an organized flea market where local artisans and artisans will be encouraged to display and market their wares,” the PMO said. It has the potential to serve as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations. It is also expected that the airport will have multimodal connectivity,” he added. Dabolim Airport offers direct connections to 15 domestic destinations and six international destinations. It will now grow to 35 domestic sites and 18 international sites with the new airport. At present, the current passenger handling capacity of Dabolim Airport is 8.5 MPPA (million passengers per year). Once Mopa Airport is commissioned, the total passenger handling capacity will increase to approximately 13 MPPA. There is also overnight parking at Dabolim Airport. Additionally, while there was no cargo terminal at Dabolim, Mopa airport will have a facility with a handling capacity of 25,000 MT. (With PTI inputs) READ ALSO | PM Modi chairs Governors, CMs and LGs meeting on India’s G20 Presidency Posted on: December 11, 2022

