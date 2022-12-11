‘Q’ urges caution as Imran gives disbandment deadline – Pakistan





Moonis says realities on the ground must be kept in mind before leaving power in Punjab, KPSalik Hussain meets Nawaz, says Moonis never spoke to them about army instructions PTI chief says assemblies could be disbanded this month

LAHORE: Although they continue publicly to support Imran Khan’s position that the fate of the Punjab Assemblies is sealed, the Chaudhrys of Gujrat have warned the PTI leader to be cautious in his assessment of the current political situation before to take such a step.

There is no conflict between the PTI and the PML-Q on the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and we have conveyed this message loud and clear to the President of the PTI: the assembly will be dissolved in the blink of an eye , if he can secure elections in Punjab soon after, Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, told Dawn on Saturday.

Decision to dissolve Punjab Assembly must be cautious [and take into consideration] realities on the ground, he said, adding that this apprehension was conveyed to Mr Khan when CM Elahi, Moonis and Hussain Elahi called the former at his residence in Zaman Park on December 1.

According to young Elahi, the PML-Q wholeheartedly agreed to allow Mr Khan to dissolve the assembly at any time, but he must also be aware that the PML-N coalition government should not be in able to delay elections by technicalities like this could make things difficult for both sides once they are out of power in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It has been two weeks since Mr Khan took the surprise decision to quit provincial governments in both provinces, and during this time PTI leaders from Fawad Chaudhry to Shah Mehmood Qureshi have consistently conveyed the same message, namely that they want to dissolve the assemblies. immediately.

But Mr Khan, who in recent days has been silent on when the assemblies will be dissolved, told Bol News on Saturday that his party would push for the dissolution in the current month.

Perhaps realizing that general elections cannot be held in March as he thought earlier, Mr Khan said he was confident that the PDM parties will be defeated even if they hold elections after 10 months or a year. year.

In his latest interview, the PTI leader acknowledged that CM Elahi had suggested that the Punjab government be kept intact for a little longer, but said the PML-Q leader had assured him that he would follow his instructions. (from Imrans).

A few days earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had issued a sort of veiled threat when he said that Elahi would have to dissolve the assembly if he wanted to maintain his alliance with the PTI. But no one on the Muslim League side has responded publicly.

Now PTI sources say the party is coming to terms with the realization that the immediate dissolution of the assembly could cause major problems for the two coalition partners in Punjab.

One reason is that following the announcement of the Punjab LG polls in April, it seems unlikely that a general election can be scheduled before then.

Sources in senior party ranks also fear serious problems for party leaders, bureaucrats and supporters once they leave the government setup, such as the police action faced the PTI walkers on May 25 of this year.

Salik meets Nawaz

Meanwhile in London, PML-Q leader and Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain called on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday, where the pair decided that PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat Hussains faction would continue its alliance with the PML-N in the days to come.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting at Stanhope House, Mr Hussain was asked if he had discussed the possibility of the two factions uniting. Everything has been discussed. My father said to greet Mian sahib and inquire about his health while I visited London, he said.

When asked if Pervaiz Elahi is changing direction, he gave a cryptic answer: intentions matter, if your intentions aren’t your own, there are consequences. Everyone knows how things were and what was happening, I don’t want to repeat what was happening.

Asked if Mr. Elahi would continue with PTI, he continued cryptically, saying: The intentions of both parties are not good.

Asked about Moonis Elahis, who says it was pressure from the military that guided his decision to side with Imran Khan, Mr. Hussain said: “If that was the case, they should have told us say before you leave. Shujaat sahib asked [Moonis] him very clearly, he should have told him.

He said he had no reservations if Moonis wanted to contact him.

Atika Rehman in London also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, December 11, 2022

