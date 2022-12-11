Politics
Yuan-based energy settlement with Gulf countries is our priority, says Xi Jinping
ISTANBUL
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing has set out five “priority” areas in its relations with Gulf countries for the coming years, including settling bilateral oil and gas transactions in Chinese yuan.
“China will continue to import more crude oil and LNG from GCC countries, strengthen cooperation with GCC countries in the development of oil and gas and clean and low-carbon technologies, and carry out to RMB (yuan) settlement in oil and gas trade,” Xi told the first China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit on Friday.
— Hua Chunying (@CHN spokesperson) December 10, 2022
He added that China is “setting up a new paradigm of multidimensional energy cooperation” with GCC countries.
The first such summit was held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.
The Chinese president is in Saudi Arabia for the first time since 2016, where he met with Arab leaders and attended the GCC summit.
Attendees included Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud. Al Said, Ruler of the State of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammad.
“It was decided at the summit to establish and strengthen a China-GCC strategic partnership,” said a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Xi said China and the GCC will establish a forum, as well as a center for the peaceful use of nuclear technology and a center for nuclear safety demonstrations.
“China will provide training opportunities for GCC countries on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and technology,” he added.
China will focus on these “priority” areas over the next three to five years.
In his opening speech, “Building on past achievements and jointly creating a better future for China-GCC relations,” Xi hailed the “efforts of GCC countries to seek strength through unity and make the GCC the ‘most dynamic regional organization in the Middle East and the Gulf.’
Calling for “greater solidarity and consolidating political mutual trust between China and the GCC, Xi said the two sides should “firmly support each other in their core interests.”
“The two sides should jointly uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, practice genuine multilateralism and uphold the common interests of all developing countries,” he said.
Xi suggested China and the GCC collaborate on financial regulation, set up a joint investment commission and support various forms of cooperation between the two sides’ sovereign wealth funds.
Calling for the expansion of new areas of cooperation on innovation, science and technology, he said China is “ready to work with GCC countries to set up big data and cloud computing centers, strengthen 5G and 6G technology cooperation, build innovation and entrepreneurship incubators”. , and implement ten digital economy projects in areas such as cross-border e-commerce and communication network.
Xi also invited astronauts from Gulf states to visit the country’s space station, and said China is “ready to work with GCC countries on remote sensing and communication satellites, space utilization , aerospace infrastructure and the selection and training of astronauts”.
“China welcomes the participation of GCC countries in payload cooperation in its aerospace missions and will consider establishing a joint China-GCC center for lunar and space exploration,” he added.
The fifth priority, according to the Chinese president, is to “nurture new strengths in linguistic and cultural cooperation”.
To achieve this goal, Xi said China will cooperate with 300 universities and primary and secondary schools in GCC countries on Chinese language teaching, work with GCC countries to set up 300 smart classrooms. in Chinese, will provide 3,000 “Chinese Bridge” summer/winter camps. opportunities, and set up Chinese language learning and testing centers and online Chinese courses.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
