Daily Mail apology revealed Imran Khan’s ugly face: Muqam





Alleges that Khan destroyed the country’s economy and social values

The prime minister’s adviser for political and public affairs and national heritage, Engr Amir Muqam, said on Saturday that the Daily Mail newspaper had apologized to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for making false allegations of corruption against him, and fired the reporter from the service who had filed the false story.

He was addressing the thanksgiving ceremony at a large public gathering to celebrate the Daily Mail’s apology to Shehbaz Sharif for his false story of corruption here in Pishtakhara Chowk. Amir Muqam said the Daily Mail apology exposed the ugly face of all those liars who planted a false and untrue story against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said no cents of bribery had been found by the UK’s National Crimes Agency against any member of the Sharif family during its two-year investigation.

Amir Muqam said that Imran Khan was declared a certified liar in the election commissions verdict in the PTI foreign funding case, adding that the verdict in the Toshakhana case also revealed Imran Khan’s corrupt practices. He said if the prime minister could be disqualified three times for not receiving a salary from his son under articles 62 and 63, then why couldn’t Imran Khan be disqualified for life under the same articles after the CPE verdicts.

He claimed that Imran had destroyed the country’s economy and social values ​​and deceived the masses with holy slogans, adding that the PTI leader had neither built 5 million houses for the poor nor provided jobs for the poor. 10 million people as the Billion Tree Project was taken over by the NAB which was a big question mark over its transparency.

Despite lofty claims, he said, Imran Khan had not filed a complaint against the Financial Times and GEO TV after exposing his true face to the public. Muqam said Imran Khan had made baseless allegations against state institutions and that his efforts to gain power through the back door would not succeed. He said Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi foiled all bad plans of Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Muqam said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had established a network of highways and made the country an atomic power besides adding 12,000 MW of electricity to the national grid. He said that if the PTI government had continued for a few more weeks, the country would have been bankrupt today. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from impending economic default and removed it from the FATF gray list, he added.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif visited all flood affected areas including KP and supervised relief and rehabilitation operations on the ground while Imran left flood victims alone even in KP and KP. Punjab, where his party enjoyed power and was focused on a failed long march. Despite unwarranted slogans against PML-N leaders at the Holy Mosque (Masjid-e-Nabvi) and the arrest of protesters by Saudi authorities, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took up their issue with the Saudi government and freed them all from prison.

He said Imran should answer for his corrupt practices after the ECP verdicts and present all receipts for the gifts he received from Toshakhana. Muqam said the people of the KP are fed up with the bad policies of the PTI governments and are looking to the PML-N for a change. He said the PML-N was the only party capable of solving peoples’ problems and leading the country to economic prosperity. Muqam said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was also acquitted in a fake narcotics case and congratulated him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/daily-mails-apology-exposed-ugly-face-of-imran-khan-muqam/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos