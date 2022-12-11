Imran Khan’s party to hold rallies in Karachi to demand snap elections





December 11, 2022

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 11 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has announced its decision to hold rallies in Karachi to pressure Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government over the demand for transparent and early elections, reported ARY News In a statement, the PTI released the schedule of rallies in Karachi. Rallies are due to begin on Sunday. The rallies will take place in Model Town, Manghopir, Mominabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Safora Chowrangi, Hyderi Market and Saddar, according to the ARY News report. the country) campaign in Karachi to put pressure on the government in place. Party organizers and former members of national and provincial assemblies will participate in the rallies. In addition, PTI workers and local election candidates will also attend the rallies. general elections. Speaking to ARY News, Chaudhary said the only demand of the PTI was to hold immediate and transparent elections in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry said his party is only willing to engage in talks with the government if it announces the date of the elections. He said Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi supported the PTI’s decision to dissolve the assembly and added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) would contest the elections alongside his party. Earlier on December 4, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said his party would not dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies if the incumbent government agreed to hold general elections in Pakistan until the end of March. 2023, reported The News International. Imran Khan said they would dissolve the provincial assemblies if the government did not agree to their demand for early elections, according to The News International report. The former Pakistani prime minister said the PTI would not agree on a date for general elections after March and that the assemblies would be dissolved in December if the government did not agree to their request. He stressed that the elections cannot take place after the budget. “If they are ready for elections by the end of March, we will not dissolve the assemblies. If not, we want to hold polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by The News. International. “How long are they going to take to decide? They have to either say yes or no. We have already decided,” he added. (ANI)

