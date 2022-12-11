Republican Party Friendships Are Growing More Dangerous | International





On the eve of Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted a dinner party at his Florida estate. Attendees included rapper Kanye West who had just made several anti-Semitic statements and Nick Fuentes, a 24-year-old Holocaust denier who is popular among alt-right supporters. Even the Republican establishment with its longstanding complicity with Trump was shaken when the news broke.

A few days later, on December 8, the Young Republican Club of New York, where police recently arrested a plot to attack several synagogues, held its annual gala in Manhattan. Speakers included Steve Bannon, a conspiracy theorist and former top Trump adviser and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made countless racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic statements during her short political career. Former New York mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, white supremacist commentator Jack Posobiec and Austrian politician Gerald Grosz, affiliated with the Nazi-linked Freedom Party of Austria, also attended.

Posobiec, a former US Navy reservist, is only following Alex Jones in spreading conspiracy theories on the internet. Popular among right-wing young men across the country, he was in good company with Young Republican Club president Gavin Wax. Wax is a member of the racist Proud Boys groups, which played a key role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

White supremacists and people associated with neo-Nazis should not be legitimized, period, said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. It’s a toxic environment that normalizes anti-Semitism, it’s outrageous that the New York Young Republican Club is fueling this, the Democratic politician pointed out.

According to the New York City Police Department, there were at least 45 anti-Semitic incidents in the city in November 2022 alone. Police officials said they would monitor the Republican event for speeches hatred and incitement to violence.

Judging by the guest list at the Young Republican Club, it appears that Fuentes and West appearing in the company of the former president was not enough to provoke a strong rejection of extremism. While senior Republican executives and politicians have distanced themselves from Trump, almost none have explicitly condemned him. At the moment, Trump is the only declared candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump was wrong to sit a Holocaust denier at his table, was the sweet response from Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, who was nearly killed by Trump supporters during the 6 January. His comments gained little traction among the Republican base.

Online, hate speech against African Americans, Muslims, Jews, Asians and LGBT Americans has increased since Twitter was taken over by Elon Musk. Conservatives have welcomed the change in enforcement standards for social media giants. While Kanye Wests Twitter account was eventually deleted after sitting down for an interview with Alex Jones who was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to families who lost children in the Sandy Hook massacre, Musk is the one who initially reinstated the account at the end of October, after he was suspended by company officials for hate speech.

Fuentes came to public attention at the age of 19 when he participated in the Unite the Right protests in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017. During the white supremacy rally, a man knocked down his car at anti-fascist demonstrators, killing a young woman and injuring dozens of people.

Since then, Fuentes has been spreading racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

His popularity in right-wing circles online has made him a key figure among a younger generation of Trump supporters, who constitute a minority within their age bracket.

Posobiec just a decade older than Fuentes is another young Trump cheerleader. He has nearly two million followers on Twitter, which has taken no action to suspend him and frequently tweets racist-tinged comments. More recently, he criticized the release of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Britteny Griner, an American basketball player held hostage by Russian authorities.

Multiple sources, including the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights observatory, link Posobiec to two individuals the FBI says have ties to the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogues in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In this hate crime, 11 people were killed, representing the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history. Despite all this, Posobiec was able to share a stage with elected officials from one of the two main American political parties.

Kanye West, who announced his own presidential bid two days after having dinner with Trump, has been embroiled in controversy for weeks over his many inflammatory comments. In addition to the new suspension of his Twitter account, he lost hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising contracts with Gap, Adidas and Balenciaga.

In a regular year, the meeting organized by the Young Republicans in New York would have gone unnoticed. The only reason a minor political rally has attracted such media attention is because, like the Trump dinner in Florida, it represents the growing centrality of racism, anti-Semitism and conspiracy theories in Republican discourse. The closeness of Trump and other right-wing figures to Musk, who now controls one of the world’s largest social media platforms, could have new consequences for minorities across the United States, especially as ‘there doesn’t seem to be any numerical control over what is considered anymore. be unacceptable. Of course, after the Trump presidency, it’s hard to find anything unacceptable within the Republican Party.

