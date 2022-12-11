‘Twitter Files’ Episode 3 Details Decision to Silence Donald Trump – OutKick





Twitter files have become essential for watching Internet TV in recent days.

One of the most important results of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter was his exposure of the detailed censorship regime in place at the social media company.

It continued Friday night as reporter Matt Taibbi started a long thread about their decision to silence Donald Trump.

Around January 6, senior leaders debated how to limit the reach of former presidents.

Internal discussions show that they were basically adjusting their policies on the fly to get what they wanted.

This meant that context became a concern about specific violations in individual tweets.

7. Twitter executives removed Trump in part because of what one executive called the surrounding context: the actions of Trump and his followers during the election and frankly for over 4 years. In the end, they looked at a wide picture. But this approach can go both ways. pic.twitter.com/Trgvq5jmhS

Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Censorship officials have also created a brand new tool designed specifically for Trump.

His tweets about the election would be tagged and de-amplified at the same time.

45. On December 10, while Trump was in the process of tossing out 25 tweets saying things like, A coup is unfolding before our eyes, Twitter executives announced a new L3 de-amplification tool. This step meant that a warning label could now also come with a de-amplification: pic.twitter.com/MP4F7cvguw

– Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022 DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 17: United States President Donald Trump speaks during a ‘Keep America Great’ campaign rally at the American Airlines Center on October 17, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Twitter invented a policy to justify censorship

Taibbi also specifically referenced the fact that company executives believed it was their duty to control conversations.

Any topic discussed on Twitter was subject to moderation.

It escalated with Trump, almost certainly because of their personal dislike of him.

A message described him as a horrible human being.

They also used the hypothesis of future violence as an excuse to ban it permanently.

61. Gadde’s first company-wide email on Jan. 6 announced that 3 Trump tweets had been dismissed, but more importantly, it signaled a determination to use legitimate violations as a guide for any possible suspensions. permanent: pic.twitter.com/p6WmbS2MsA

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

It is not surprising to see the inside partisanship involved in their internal discussions. But it is extremely worrying.

These same individuals would have continued with harsh censorship against those on the right.

Taibbi said there will be more posts in the coming days with even more detail on their overt ideological preferences.

Stay tuned.

