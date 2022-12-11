“Just not good enough yet”





Donald Trump’s ex-adviser Steve Bannon on Friday expressed frustration with the former president for not fighting harder for conservative priorities.

Bannon, a staunch Trump ally who served as a White House strategist in 2017, expressed rare criticism of the 2024 presidential candidate on an episode of his War Room podcast during a discussion of how he thinks that Trump’s own administration has sought to undermine his power.

On his podcast, Bannon spoke out against a massive spending bill that Congress plans to fund for government agencies. Conservatives, including Bannon, oppose the bill, saying it would “kill the economy”.

Democrats are seeking to pass a $1.5 trillion bill to fund the government through the end of the year before a December 16 funding deadline, but some Republicans have raised concerns about its price tag. . Sen. Richard Shelby, a Republican from Alabama, said the two parties were separated by about $25 billion on the bill, according to Reuters on Thursday.

Above is a split image of former President Donald Trump and his ex-adviser Steve Bannon. On Friday, Bannon expressed his frustration with Trump, calling on him to “keep the game up.” Brandon Bell/Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bannon chastised Trump for not getting more involved in political battles with bills like this, calling on him to “retreat from the truth,” an apparent reference to Truth Social, the social media website of Trump on which he publishes frequently.

“President and Mar-a-Lago, you have to improve the game. You have to improve. It’s just not good enough right now,” Bannon said. “I hate to be so brutally outspoken, but we are fighting for the country. You need to leave the truth, engage in these battles here right now, because it sets the stage for your second term.”

Trump has posted frequently on Truth Social in recent weeks, often defending himself against the myriad controversies and legal issues that have so far defined his 2024 presidential campaign, and voicing criticism of President Joe Biden.

However, he remained more muted on political matters like the spending bill, citing rare criticism from Bannon, who continued to support him.

Bannon, in a statement to Newsweek on Saturday, listed several conservative priorities where Trump should “go all-in to win,” describing the former president as the “leader of the Republican Party and of MAGA/America First, the most powerful political movement in American History,” in defense of conservative priorities.

“On Capitol Hill, in the next 15 days, the debt ceiling, an unfunded $2 trillion omnibus bill, and an amnesty for 2-4 million illegals will be decided. The combined actions will handcuff his second term. – he needs to get into these fights now and go all-in to win,” Bannon wrote.

In recent weeks, Bannon has voiced some criticism of Trump, as some Republicans distance themselves from the ex-president after disappointing GOP midterm results last month.

In November, Bannon called Trump staffers who allowed him to dine at Mar-a-Lago with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, who has recently made a slew of anti-Semitic comments. The dinner sparked a wave of backlash against Trump, including from some Republicans.

Bannon described the dinner, at which West offered Trump the vice-presidential spot on his own 2024 ticket, as a “trolling operation” that made Trump appear “lacking judgment.”

“So it was well thought out. It just didn’t happen. making sure this type of thing doesn’t happen,” Bannon said.

