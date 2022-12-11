Corruption and authoritarian working style haunt Chinese President Xi Jinping as CCP faces leadership challenges





Despite Xi Jinping’s election to an unprecedented third term, the Communist Party of China (CCP) continues to face leadership challenges such as testing long-term rule, reform and modernization, reviving of the market economy and the external environment, according to di Valerio Fabbri writes in Geopolitica.Info. The main cause of the loss of confidence in Xi’s leadership as well as that of the CCP by the Chinese masses is attributed to passive corruption, the party’s authoritarian working style and the separation of government from the masses. According to Liu Haixing, deputy director of the office of the Central National Security Commission, who recently wrote an article in People’s Daily on national security issues and was quoted by Fabbri in Geopolitica.Info, the national challenges facing the communist government are sure to create new problems in the future. In his article discussing China’s difficulties in terms of political means, Haixing cites President Xi Jinping’s report of the 20th Party Congress, which notes that the nation has entered a stage of development in which strategic opportunities, risks and difficulties are present, yet uncertainties and unforeseen factors are multiplying. Haixing issues a warning that various “gray rhino” and “black swan” disasters could occur at any time. The CCP has persistent and recurring problems with its working methods, the establishment of a clean government and its anti-corruption initiatives. The Covid turmoil is unfolding, shocking the party leadership for the first time since the Tiananmen Square riots, making this observation almost prophetic, according to Geopolitica.Info. Regarding domestic problems, Liu argues that the issue of unbalanced and insufficient development is still a major problem, economic development is facing the triple pressure of demand contraction, supply shock and demand shock. ‘weakening expectations, the task of reform is still difficult, significant bottlenecks remain in terms of China’s scientific and technological innovation capacity, and the security of supply chains involving food, energy and resources are stretched. Notably, the recent unrest seen in China took place on November 24 when a fire engulfed a residential building in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. After the incident, citizens circulated the videos on the internet space, with locals shouting and asking the authorities to open the exits. Residents said they were closed under strict Covid-19 restrictions which have been in place for more than 100 days and have caused widespread hardship. Moreover, if national security issues are to be concerned, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ensured that the armed forces are preparing to focus their energy on efficiency in launching wars, enhancing their ability to win and effectively fulfilling the “missions and tasks” of the army in the “new era”. According to the Hong Kong Post, China’s armed forces must “stand staunchly loyal” to Xi Jinping and “support, safeguard and defend” the leadership to the core. (This report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the title, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

