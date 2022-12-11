President Jokowi: Ngunduh Mantu Kaesang-Erina becomes Nguri-uri culture





RADARSOLO.ID –President Joko Widodo said the uploading procession of his youngest sons-in-law, Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono, to Loji Gandrung Solo on Sunday morning (11/12) is part of education or preservation of Javanese culture. Today, Sunday (11/12), we are uploading the in-laws of Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono, the President said as reported by Antara on the sidelines of the in-laws procession at Loji Gandrung, Solo. The mantu downloading procession, he continued, is also part of the care and maintenance of the culture. Culture is the heritage of the ancestors. Making people discover our culture is an obligation. Loving culture is our collective obligation, Jokowi said. To discover and love culture, according to him, is an obligation. The love of culture must be manifested so that cultural identity reappears. So that our character, our cultural character, we can love it more, Jokowi said. Meanwhile, the wedding ceremony of President Joko Widodo’s youngest son Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono took place on Sunday (11/12). The Kirab runs from Loji Gandrung to Pura Mangkunegaran where the Kaesang-Erina wedding reception is held. Thousands of people filled the area of ​​the official residence of the Mayor of Solo, Loji Gandrung, as well as along the route of the wedding ceremony of the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono, with Pura Mangkunegaran. The Tasyakuran begins with the process of uploading the mantu at Loji Gandrung Hall which the community can witness directly from the front. The process of downloading the mantu itself begins with the ceremony of the Kaesang-Erina wedding couple to their parents, extending villages, stacking punjen and begalan. The process ends with the nuptial procession from Loji Gandrung to Pura Mangkunegaran. Eleven golden cars each carrying the Kaesang-Erina couple, the parents of the bride and groom and their loved ones. The speed of the group of kencana cars was well received by people who had been waiting since the morning.(Antara/JPG)

