Twitter Files 3 Shows Internal Dialogue About Banning Donald Trump

The third installment of Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’ was released on Friday evening, highlighting the social media giant’s internal discussions that led to former President Donald Trump’s banning of the platform in January 2021 as he was still in office.

Journalist Matt Taibbi, a former Rolling Stone political reporter who posted the first episode of ‘Twitter Files,’ posted the third episode in a Twitter thread based on information he got from Musk, who bought the company. in October for more than $44 billion.

“We’ll show you what hasn’t been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company over the past few months [Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot]senior leadership decisions to violate their own policies, and more, in the context of ongoing and documented interaction with federal agencies,” Taibbi wrote.

“Regardless of your opinion of the decision to remove Trump that day, Twitter’s internal communications between January 6 and January 8 have clear historical significance. Even Twitter employees understood at the time that it was a defining moment in the annals of speech.”

1. WIRE: The Twitter FilesTHE WITHDRAWAL OF DONALD TRUMPPart 1: October 2020 – January 6

Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Part 1 of the third installment focuses on the days following the US Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, which occurred the day Congress certified the results of President Joe Biden’s election victory over President incumbent Trump.

Trump’s Twitter account, which had become the main channel of communication with his supporters amid a tumultuous relationship with the mainstream media, was permanently suspended two days later on Jan. 8. Twitter said it banned the president “due to the risk of further incitement to violence.”

Tabbi shared a screenshot of an internal chat in the days following the US Capitol riot of an anonymous Twitter official asking, “Is this the first sitting head of state to be suspended?”

“As soon as they finished banning Trump, Twitter executives started dealing with new powers,” Taibbi wrote. “They’ve prepared to ban future presidents and White Houses, maybe even Joe Biden. The ‘new administration,’ says one executive, ‘will not be suspended by Twitter unless absolutely necessary.'”

The reporter shared another screenshot of an official saying Twitter would take steps to “limit” the use of government accounts, such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, but not suspend those accounts.

“However, these accounts will be transitioned to the new administration in due course and will not be suspended by Twitter unless absolutely necessary to mitigate actual harm,” the internal message read.

In its January 8, 2021 announcement of Trump’s ban, Twitter cited two tweets that the company said violated its “policy of glorifying violence.”

The first tweet (from January 8, 2021) reads:

“The 75,000,000 great American patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE in the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way!!! “

The second tweet (a few hours later) states:

“To everyone who asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20.”

A Twitter official said in a post at the time that the “context surrounding” the narratives Trump and his allies had used over the previous four years had to be considered regarding the company’s response to the tweet.

“Context is important and the narrative that Trump and his friends have been pursuing in this election and frankly the past 4+ years must be taken into account when interpreting and analyzing this tweet,” wrote the manager. “The biggest decision is about the moral imperative and the decision as a business, which user sentiment shouldn’t drive based on #1, [redacted] and I believe his tweet violates our rules considering this historical context + current climate.”

Taibbi reported that although “most of the internal debate” leading to Trump’s ban took place between January 6 and 8, 2021, the “intellectual framework was established in the months leading up to the Capitol Riots.”

“Before D6, Twitter was a unique blend of automated, rule-based enforcement and more subjective moderation by senior executives. As @BariWeiss reported, the company had a huge range of tools to manipulate visibility, most of which were thrown at Trump (and others) before D6,” Taibbi wrote.

“As the election approached, senior executives, perhaps under pressure from federal agencies, whom they were meeting with more and more over time, increasingly struggled with the rules and started talking about “vios” as pretexts to do what they probably would have done anyway.”

On October 8, 2020, leaders launched a Slack channel called “us2020_xfn_enforcement”. According to Taibbi, this channel became the “home of discussions about election-related takedowns, especially those that involved ‘high profile’ accounts” called ‘Very Important Tweeters’.

A small team of executives formed what Taibbi described as a “High Speed ​​Supreme Court of Moderation,” although Twitter already employed a “Security Operations” team that followed a more rules-based process. The leadership team made “content decisions on the fly, often in minutes and based on guesswork, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the president.”

“During this time, leaders were also clearly in contact with federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies about moderating election-related content,” Taibbi said. “While we’re still in the early stages of examining #TwitterFiles, we’re discovering more about these interactions every day.”

Reviewing Twitter’s “entire Slack election app,” Taibbi said there was “not a single reference to demands for moderation from the Trump campaign, the Trump White House, or Republicans in general”.

“We looked. They may exist: we were told yes,” writes Taibbi. “However, they were absent here.”

On Sunday, Taibbi said journalist Bari Weiss “will reveal secret internal communications since the key date of January 8.”

“By January 8, which @BariWeiss will describe on Sunday, Twitter will receive applause from ‘our partners’ in Washington, and the sitting US President will no longer be heard on the platform,” Taibbi added.

The “Twitter Files” are part of Musk’s pledge to make Twitter more transparent about its “suppression of free speech.” The first episode focused on Twitter’s decision to limit sharing of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story in the days leading up to the 2020 election.

The second installment, posted by Weiss, focused on a secret Twitter “trend blacklist,” which included accounts such as Libs of Tik Tok and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University School of Medicine professor who opposed COVID-19 lockdowns.

Another episode of the “Twiter Files” is set to be released on Saturday by Michael Shellenberger detailing the “chaos inside Twitter on January 7th.”

Follow Samuel Smith on Twitter: @IamSamSmith, or Facebook: SamuelSmithCP.

