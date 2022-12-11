Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mopa International Airport today, know all about it





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Mopa International Airport in Goa on Sunday. Mopa Airport will be Goa’s second airport after Dabolim. It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore. Besides Mopa International Airport, Modi will also attend other functions including giving the address the World Ayurveda Congress farewell function. Modi will also virtually inaugurate a host of other projects, including the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Dhargal in North Goa, the Unani National Institute of Medicine in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and the National Institute of Homeopathy in Narela in Delhi. The Goa Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Modi will address the World Ayurveda Congress event at 2 p.m. Besides Goa, Modi will also travel to Nagpur, Maharashtra on Sunday where he will inaugurate the first phase of ‘Samruddhi Mahamarg’, linking Nagpur and Shirdi, and flag the Vande Bharat Express, officials said. It will also launch Nagpur Metro Phase I and lay the foundation stone of its second phase, and dedicate an Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur to the nation. In Nagpur, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the National Institute for One Health (NIO) and the Nag River Pollution Abatement Project, besides inaugurating the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology. (CIPET) and the Center for Research, Management and Control. haemoglobinopathies, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). All about Goa Moga International Airport At 4 p.m. on Sunday, Modi will commission the first phase of Mopa International Airport, where Goa PS Governor Sreedharan Pillai, Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State of the Union for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Naik, Head of Goa Minister Pramod Sawant will attend. Mopa airport will have the capacity to handle 44 million passengers per year in the first phase and it will increase to 1 crore passengers per year after the completion of the whole project, the officials said. The existing Dabolim airport has the capacity to handle 85 lakh passengers per year, but it lacks the cargo transportation facilities, which are in the new airport. The airport is considered a logistics hub. It has the potential to serve as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations, an official told Hindustan Times. The HT report also listed other features of Mopa Airport: A solar power plant

Green buildings

LED lights on the track

Rainwater harvesting

State-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant with recycling facilities

3D Monolithic Prefab Buildings

Robomatic hollow precast walls

5G-enabled IT infrastructure

14 parking spaces plus overnight aircraft parking

Self-service bag drop facilities

State-of-the-art and independent air navigation infrastructure (With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/national/goa-pm-narendra-modi-to-inaugurate-mopa-international-airport-today-know-all-about-it-news-244021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos