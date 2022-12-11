Faced with COVID outbreak, China expands hospitals and intensive care units

BEIJING (AP) Faced with a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up intensive care facilities and trying to bolster hospitals as Beijing rolls back virus checks that have confined millions to their homes, crushed the economic growth and sparked protests.

President Xi Jinping’s government has officially pledged to stop transmission of the virus, the latest major country to try. But the latest measures suggest the ruling Communist Party will tolerate more cases without quarantine or travel or business closures as it winds down its zero COVID strategy.

A Cabinet meeting on Thursday called for full mobilization of hospitals, including adding staff to ensure their combat effectiveness and increasing drug supplies, according to state media. Officials have been asked to track the health of all people aged 65 and over in their area.

It’s unclear how much the number of infections has risen since Beijing last week ended mandatory testing as often as once a day in many areas. But interviews and social media accounts indicate there are outbreaks in businesses and schools across the country. Some restaurants and other businesses have closed because too many employees are sick.

The virus testing site in Beijing’s Runfeng Shuishang district has closed because all of its employees have been infected, the district government announced on its social media account on Saturday. Please be patient, he said.

The official number of cases is falling, but these no longer cover large parts of the population after the end of mandatory testing in many regions on Wednesday. It was part of dramatic changes that confirmed Beijing is gradually trying to join the United States and other governments that have ended travel and other restrictions and are trying to live with the virus.

On Sunday, the government reported 10,815 new cases, including 8,477 without symptoms. That was about a quarter of the previous weeks’ daily peak above 40,000, but only represents people who are being tested after being admitted to hospitals or for jobs in schools and other high-risk sites.

Shaanxi province in the west has reserved 22,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 and is ready to increase its intensive care capacity by 20% by converting other beds, reported Shanghai newspaper The Paper, citing Yun Chunfu, an official with the provincial health commission. . Yun said cities are accelerating hospital upgrades for critically ill patients.

Each city is required to designate a hospital with strong overall strength and high standard of treatment for COVID-19 cases, Yu said at a press conference.

China has 138,000 intensive care beds, Director General of the Medical Administration Office of the National Health Commission Jiao Yahui said at a press conference on Friday. That’s less than one per 10,000 people.

Health resources are unevenly distributed. Hospital beds are concentrated in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities on the prosperous east coast. Thursday’s Cabinet statement told officials to ensure rural areas have equitable access to treatment and medicine.

China’s controls have kept its infection rate low but crushed already weak economic growth and sparked complaints about the rising human cost. The official death toll is 5,235, compared to 1.1 million in the United States.

China’s official total number of cases of 363,072 is up nearly 50% from the Oct. 1 level after a wave of outbreaks across the country.

Protests erupted on November 25 after 10 people died in a fire in Urumqi in the northwest. Netizens asked if firefighters or people trying to escape were blocked by locked doors or other anti-virus measures. Authorities denied this, but the disaster became a hotbed of public anger.

The Xi government has vowed to reduce costs and disruptions after the economy contracted 2.6% from the previous quarter in the three months to June. This was after Shanghai and other industrial hubs were shut down for up to two months to fight outbreaks.

Forecasters say the economy is likely to contract in the current quarter. Imports fell 10.9% from a year ago in November, a sign of weak demand. Some forecasters have cut their annual growth outlook to less than 3%, less than half of last year’s robust 8.1% expansion.

It’s unclear if any of the changes were a response to the protests.

In an official show of confidence, No. 2 leader Premier Li Keqiang was shown by state media during a meeting with leaders of the International Monetary Fund and other financial institutions without a mask on the week. last in the eastern city of Huangshan. Earlier, Xi had skipped a photo op with Russian and Central Asian leaders at a summit in Uzbekistan in September during which the others did not wear masks.

Still, health experts and economists say zero COVID is likely to remain in place until at least mid-2023, as millions of older people need to be vaccinated before restrictions that keep most visitors from China are not lifted. The government launched a campaign last week to vaccinate the elderly, a process that could take months.

Experts warn there is still a chance the ruling party will backtrack and reimpose restrictions if it fears hospitals will be overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, experts quoted by state media have called on the public to reduce pressure on hospitals by treating mild cases of COVID-19 at home and postponing treatment for less serious issues.

Patients queue for up to six hours to enter fever clinics. Accounts on social media indicate that some hospitals are turning away patients whose problems are not deemed serious enough to require urgent treatment.

Going to the hospital blindly drains resources and could delay the treatment of severe cases, posing a serious risk, Shanghai Ruijin Hospital vice president Chen Erzhen told The Paper newspaper.

We recommend trying to manage health at home, Chen said. Leave medical resources to people who really need treatment.