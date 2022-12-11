In Nagpur, PM Modi launches AIIMS, phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg, Metro, Vande Bharat

Read more

The Prime Minister signaled the sixth Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur Railway Station. The train will run between Nagpur and Bilaspur. The Prime Minister also launched Phase I of the Nagpur Metro and walked the line where he interacted with students and locals.

In line with a tentative tour schedule shared by the local government, Prime Minister Modi arrived at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur at 9:40 a.m. from New Delhi and headed for the city’s railway station. , where it will signal the sixth Vande Bharat Express which will connect Nagpur and Bilaspur.

The Prime Minister will also launch Nagpur Metro Phase I, lay the foundation stone for Nagpur Metro Phase II, inaugurate the first phase of Samruddhi Mahamarg, linking Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the MIHAN district of the city, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

In a public ceremony in the city of Vidarbha, the Prime Minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore, the PMO said.

New features of Nagpur Railways include accommodation for over 9,000 Peak Time Passengers (PHT), improved waiting area and seating capacity, parking for two-wheelers and cars , 30 elevators and 31 escalators, and a larger building on the east side.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the first phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Phase I of the Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project will cover a distance of 520 km and connect Nagpur and Shirdi.

The PMO noted that Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS in Nagpur in July 2017 and it is being developed at a cost of over Rs 1,575 crore.

About 4,000 police officers from different units are believed to be on security duty in Nagpur during the Prime Ministers’ visit on Sunday.

PM in Goa

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Goa, where he will deliver the Farewell Address of the World Ayurveda Congress and also inaugurate three national Ayush institutes.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Mopa Airport in Goa. With Modi emphasizing building world-class transport infrastructure and facilities across the country, the PMO said Mopa International Airport in the tourist hub of Goa is a step in that direction, and added that the Prime Minister launched the project in November 2016.

It costs about Rs 2,870 crore and initially, Phase I of the airport will handle about 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA, he said. added.

Read all latest news from india here