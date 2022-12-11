Politics
Boris Johnson’s former Brexit minister Lord Frost could stand as a Tory MP in the next election
Boris Johnson’s former Brexit minister Lord Frost could stand as a Tory MP in the next election… ahead of a possible leadership bid if the Tories lose to Keir Starmer
- Lord Frost dramatically resigned last year, criticizing restrictions aimed at containing Covid
- The source said he would run if he ‘thinks he has a chance to lead the party’
- In his resignation letter he said the UK must learn to live with Covid
- If Lord Frost, 57, stands up he should theoretically resign from the Lords
Former Brexit minister Lord Frost is considering standing as a Tory candidate in the next general election ahead of a possible leadership bid if the Tories lose to Sir Keir Starmer.
Friends of the pair who quit dramatically last year criticizing restrictions to try to contain Covid say he alerted Tory headquarters to his interest in becoming an MP.
A source said: If he is running it will be because he thinks he has a chance to lead the party at some point.
A friend added: Frosty has indicated interest in standing up next time and had a few chats with people at the party. He will consider whether it is a runner in the new year.
Former Brexit minister Lord Frost, pictured, is considering standing as a Conservative candidate in the next general election. This comes ahead of a possible leadership bid if the Tories lose to Sir Keir Starmer
When he resigned a year ago, he raised concerns about the direction of travel under Boris Johnson which had introduced sweeping Covid restrictions to try to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.
In his resignation letter he said the UK needed to learn to live with Covid and criticized tax hikes, but it later emerged he was unhappy with the Brexit negotiations.
If former diplomat Lord Frost, 57, stands up he should theoretically resign from the Lords.
He has previously said he would be willing to get into real politics as an MP instead of sitting as a peer.
Earlier this year he said he would only stand for re-election if then-Prime Minister Mr Johnson cut taxes and returned to a traditional Tory agenda.
The Derby-born peer said he would prefer a seat in the East Midlands, although he will only run if people want me to.
Lord Frost is considering standing as a Tory candidate ahead of a possible leadership bid if the Tories lose to Sir Keir Starmer, pictured
He told BBC Radio Derby: If the party wants me to do it and a local party is interested in having me, then obviously I would take it seriously.
Obviously Derbyshire, the East Midlands, is the kind of area I feel I know and care about and love.
He also revealed that he had been in talks with Tory associations to become an MP under Liz Truss.
He told House magazine: I’m still making up my mind on this. If you’re going to be in politics where you have a finger on the buttons of power, then you really should get elected.
Lord Frost on Friday accused Harry and Meghan of using their Netflix series to smear millions of Brexit voters and dismissed the suggestion that the UK’s departure from the EU sparked a racist backlash that helped to force the couple to leave Britain.
He said the Sussexes’ self-indulgent documentary resurrects the tired old criticism that our decision to leave the EU was motivated by racism and even claims such attitudes have added to the pressures on their marriage.
