This is the reason why Jokowi chose Erick Thohir as wedding committee





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Over the past week, SOE Minister Erick Thohir reviewed Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono’s wedding preparations in Yogyakarta and Solo. It turned out that Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia and former Minister of Tourism Wishnutama were on the marriage committee of President Joko Widodo’s youngest son. From Instagram @erickthohir, the former mining company official visited the location of Kaesang and Erina’s marriage contract and wedding celebration. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT After the marriage contract this afternoon, Saturday (12/10/2022), President Joko Widodo also explained why a number of Indonesian cabinet ministers Onward interfered in his son’s wedding ceremony. According to the president, Erick Thohir has experience in managing various events. One of the big events he has managed is the Asian Games. “For State Protocol, we are asking for the help of 1-2 Ministers. Because Mr. Erick also has management experience in several events, we see that he helps a little. A little help”, Jokowi said after Kaesang and Erina. wedding contract. Jokowi also explained that it was her son Kaesang who directly chose the wedding witness. As is known, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono was appointed as a witness for President Kaesang Pangarep’s son and Minister Secretary of State Pratikno to be a witness for Erina Gudono. “That’s who voted for 100% Kaesang. All Kaesangs,” the president said. The plan is for Jokowi’s family to hold a nunduh mantu or thanksgiving in Solo tomorrow Sunday (11/12/2022). Tasyakuran will take place at Mangkunegaran Temple, Solo. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article 3 Facts About Mangkunegaran Temple, Where Kaesang-Erina Reception Held (ha/ha)



