Trump continues to post late night Bender on latest Matt Taibbi-Elon Musk Twitter file info dump





Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to promote a slew of posts about the latest version of the ongoing Matt Taibbi-Elon Musk “Twitter Files” news dump.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently authorized and aided the publication of a filing by Matt Taibbi that was picked up by those concerned about the treatment of the Hunter Biden story, but considered by many. others as an overhyped, misleading wrapper of hand-picked internal documents that didn’t amount to much. after further examination.

But others, especially critics of Twitter’s previous moderation policies, were captivated by each post.

In the final installment titled “THREAD: The Twitter Files THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP Part One: 2020-January 6th”, Taibbi promised the following:

The world knows much of the story of what happened between the riots on Capitol Hill on January 6 and President Donald Trump’s removal from Twitter on January 8…

Well, show you what hasn’t been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in the months leading up to J6, decisions by senior leaders to violate their own policies, and more, in the context of ongoing and documented interaction with federal agencies.

This first installment covers the period before the election until January 6th. Tomorrow, @Shellenbergermd will detail the chaos inside Twitter on January 7th. On Sunday, @BariWeiss will reveal secret internal communications for the key date of January 8.

Trump took to the wire, posting five different posts late into the night, promoting articles making all sorts of breathless claims about the documents Musk selected to be handed over to Taibbi under an undisclosed set of conditions to which Taibbi has accepted.

After the first Twitter file dump, Mediaite founder Dan Abram told Colby Hall that it’s amazing that with access to all of Twitter’s internal emails, they don’t have a single gun. fuming that implicates a head of government or even a campaign in wrongdoing. Even before Musks characterized what was there, I expected there to be something more damning. . . from someone relevant.

This dumping ground was also the source of Trump’s rant calling for the “TERMINATION” of the US Constitution.

