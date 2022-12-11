Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Venice with his wife for the wedding of a couple of friends

VENEZIA- Boris Johnsonformer Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Conservative Party, was yesterday in Venice together with wife carolina participate in wedding of a pair of friends. Orange blossom for Sophia Miriam Marie Louise Blanco True and Declan Patrick Lyons: a ceremony celebrated at Church of San Zaccariathe same choice of Federica Pellegrini for her wedding last summer.

He father of the bride it’s a lord and British politician, Nicolas Edouard True, strongly linked to Italy, so much so that he speaks more than excellent Italian. In an interview with TV London he stated that he was very close and linked to Italy since he was a boy. “Any educated person – comments Nicholas Edward True – must love Italy and Italian culture, the cradle of world culture. From an early age, I was fascinated by the history of the Romans and took my parents to visit the fortresses. I studied Byzantine history, started visiting Venice and lived in Rome for a long time. Years later, we decided to to buy a house in Italy, a very long story, a love story. Italy is part of my life and I love this country and the Italian people so much”. Nicholas Edward True never planned a political career, he was a university history professor. “The English state at that time was in crisis – he continues – and a friend of mine asked me to go to London to help the Conservative Party. I was not interested, but I said yes because there was an incredible character, Margaret Thatcher, who inspired young people and so it was by chance that I started in politics. The rest is history.” He would also like Venice to be saved “Venetian style”. “The Venetians – he concludes – created a culture of the sea, as they say, absolutely unique in the world. This is a miniature example, we must respect and preserve the traditions. the genius of England is that it has always been open to the rest of the world, just like Venice, which has its own culture of the sea”. The here it was presided over by Benedictine Father James Hood. The couple, both political consultants, were welcomed by the parish priest of the church of San Zaccaria. “A very sober ceremony – says Don Roberto Donadoni – which saw the active participation of 180 people who prayed and sang throughout the celebration, the vast majority were all young people. The guests, English, were more than respectful of the environment in which they found themselves”. “I have known – he adds – the bride’s family for some time, they are often in Venice and they frequent our church a lot. When they are in town, they always come to our Sunday mass.” The Church of San Zaccaria is in fact one of the most beautiful churches in the city, it is located a few minutes from Piazza San Marco and Palazzo Ducale, it is still visited by many tourists also thanks to the museum, where there is a charming crypt dating back to the year one thousand and a treasure trove of works of art.