Left-wing leaders twisted the rules to blacklist Donald Trump





Part four of the “Twitter Files” series was published on Saturday night by journalist Michael Shellenberger, describing how Twitter executives twisted the platform’s rules with the intention of blacklisting former President Donald Trump. January 7, 2020.

1. TWITTER FILES, PART 4

Impeachment of Donald Trump: January 7

As pressure mounts, Twitter executives plead for permanent ban

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

Shellenberger says following the events at the United States Capitol on January 6, Twitter faced immense pressure to ban former President Trump, with many saying they had to ban Trump for security reasons . Meanwhile, then-CEO Jack Dorsey was on vacation and appeared to delegate much of the decision-making to other senior executives, including global head of trust and safety Yoel Roth and the head of legal, political and trust affairs Vijaya Gadde, platform censorship. queen:

Dorsey was on vacation in French Polynesia the week of January 4-8, 2021. He phoned meetings but also delegated much of the handling of the situation to senior staff @yoyoel, global head of trust and safety of Twitter and @vijaya responsible for Legal, Policy and Trust.

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

On Jan. 7, Dorsey sent an email to employees saying the platform needed to remain consistent in its policies, including allowing users to return to the platform after temporary bans. Roth reassured an employee that “people who care about this… aren’t happy with where we are.”

Roth later fired up DM’s co-workers by stating “GUESS WHAT.” Jack just approved a repeat offender for civic integrity. This would allow Twitter to create a system where five rule violations would result in a permanent suspension:

Around 11:30 a.m. PT, Roth relays some news to his co-workers that he’s excited to share.

GUESS WHAT, he wrote. Jack just approved a repeat offender for civic integrity.

The new approach would create a system in which five violations (“strikes”) would result in a permanent suspension. pic.twitter.com/F1KYqd1Xea

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Colleagues continued to question Roth about the “incitement to violence” and on January 8, Twitter announced a permanent ban on Trump’s account due to “risk of further incitement to violence.” Twitter said the ban was based on “specifically how [Trump’s tweets] are received and interpreted,” but Shellenberger notes that in 2019, Twitter said it “did not attempt to determine all potential interpretations of the content or its intent.”

On J8, Twitter says its ban is based on “specifically how [Trump’s tweets] are received and interpreted.”

But in 2019, Twitter said it “did not attempt to determine all potential interpretations of the content or its intent. https://t.co/2jW1s5pH4W pic.twitter.com/8gZwIDtyUQ

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

In another thread, Roth asks a colleague to add “stopthesteal” and “Kraken” to a blacklist of terms to de-amp. The colleague objects, saying it could risk “de-amplifying the counter-narrative” that validated the 2020 election results.

Indeed, notes Roth’s colleague, “a quick search for top stops the theft tweets and these are counter-speech”

But they quickly find a solution: “de-amplify accounts with stopthesteal in the name/profile” since “those are not affiliated with counter-speech” pic.twitter.com/BjVvtAhLtw

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

The latest version of Twitter Files appears to show a general attempt by Roth and other Twitter employees to justify Trump’s ban and attempts to understand how the current policy could be applied in a way that would explain the permanent suspension.

The ad executive refers to Twitter’s policy on public interest exceptions, “which allows content from elected officials, even if it violates Twitter’s rules, if it directly contributes to the understanding or discussion of ‘a matter of public interest https://t.co/xTs14fD8V9 pic.twitter.com/ycbdlVmI7l

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Shellenberger ends the thread by noting that Facebook’s suspension of former President Trump and willingness to ignore its own rules put the final nail in the coffin for Trump’s return to Twitter.

Facebook’s suspension of Trump now puts Twitter in an awkward position. If Trump does return to Twitter, the pressure on Twitter will increase to find an excuse to ban him as well.

In effect. And as @bariweiss will show tomorrow, that’s exactly what happened.

/END

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Read the full Twitter Files thread here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering free speech and online censorship issues. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan

