Does Trump really want to be president again? | Government





Team Trump has at times compared former President Donald Trump’s current quest for a non-sequential second term to President Grover Cleveland’s three similar electoral candidacies.

Cleveland remains our only elected president (1884) to lose a re-election bid (1888)—in a contested vote—only to be reelected four years later in 1892.

Yet Trump seems rather determined to follow a different, stubborn model from Teddy Roosevelt.

Roosevelt left the presidency in 1908, sat out for four years, then lost a re-election bid in 1912, split and alienated the Republican Party, and secured the election of the progressive Woodrow Wilson.

President Joe Biden’s first two “corrective” years were a total disaster.

Biden gave birth to hyperinflation. He destroyed a secure border and Trump’s energy self-sufficiency. Crime is now out of control. The United States has been humiliated abroad in Afghanistan. Rising interest rates will soon trigger a recession.

After promising to unite the country, Biden called half of the voting population “un-American” and “semi-fascist.”

Furthermore, nearly all of Trump’s past complaints, predictions, and claims that the media has dismissed as conspiratorial or crackpot have turned out to be eerily prescient.

Hunter Biden’s laptop was all too authentic.

The FBI was compromised and acted as an agent of the Democratic Party. Anthony Fauci was partisan.

The Russian collusion was a total hoax. It was designed by Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and the FBI.

The Wuhan lab likely gave rise to the modified COVID virus. This possibility has been concealed by the media and public health institutions.

Trump did not bring “nuclear codes” to Mar-a-Lago. He had no intention of selling his presidential papers for profit.

Germany has weakened NATO. Berlin was foolish to mortgage its future with energy dependence on a hostile Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The Biden family was completely corrupt. He was deeply involved in lucrative overseas quid pro quo machinations with China and a shady business linked to the Ukrainian government.

John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, Anthony Fauci and Robert Mueller have all misled, faked amnesia or lied to Congress or under oath.

Twitter was corrupt by asymmetrically banning free expression from conservatives. Silicon Valley elites conspired to sacrifice Trump.

The media was a corrupt fake news business, as we see in Twitter’s new treasury and the mass layoffs at CNN.

So, given events since Trump’s departure, he should be in charge. But he is not.

Why?

Rather than offer detailed fixes to Biden’s dismal record, Trump is once again meddling in the social media madness. He unnecessarily tossed around the absurd idea that constitutional norms might need to be changed to allow the disputed 2020 election result to be overturned.

It seems oblivious that the left, and not the conservatives, are talking about changing the Constitution. They call for the destruction of the Electoral College and want to dilute the Second Amendment and redefine the First.

Why did Trump have to fall into personal invective when before the midterm elections, many primary polls confirmed his status as a favorite?

Why didn’t he stay magnanimous, united the party, and focused on giving millions to his approved but endangered candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz, Blake Masters, and Herschel Walker?

Why did Trump bizarrely claim that possible rival presidential candidate Glenn Youngkin’s name sounded “Chinese”? What was the logic of attacking the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in racist terms?

Every elected official or candidate – with the exception of former President Barack Obama who was photographed smiling with a smiling, Jew-hating Louis Farrakhan – knows that there is only one rule when it comes to anti-Semites: don’t don’t come near.

Yet Trump dined with two, the now unhinged Kanye West (“Ye”) and the weirdo Nick Fuentes, in his twenties.

Why would Trump almost announce before the midterms that after the election he would be a candidate?

Or why just before November 8, did Trump attack Ron DeSantis (whom he calls “DeSanctimonious”), the miracle-working Republican governor of Trump’s own Florida?

Was Trump wishing to excite Trump’s left-leaning enemies to rush the midterm polls, or to persuade conservative voters upset with DeSantis to stay home?

In the impending Trump-DeSantis collision, voters will be looking for the resolution of two respective unknowns.

First, will Trump operate on his stellar record, avoid controversy and stick to the issues? And will he thus win back independent voters and swing on the assurance that they could achieve more MAGA success, but this time without the insults and spats?

And second, could DeSantis assure Republicans of a fire in the belly, a Trumpian zeal to attack the left, while soberly promoting a MAGA agenda – and thus winning over Trump’s hard core?

So far, De Santis is reassuring donors and primary voters that he can be as tough as his record is impressive.

But Trump is not encouraging the donor class and independent voters he has learned that social media melodramas and riffs are not his friends.

——-

ABOUT THE WRITER

——–

(Victor Davis Hanson is a Distinguished Fellow of the Center for American Greatness. He is a classics and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, and the author of “The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won, from Basic Books. You can reach him by emailing [email protected])

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/does-trump-really-want-to-be-president-again/article_65af6c9c-78d4-11ed-8a4f-23ad28753df1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos