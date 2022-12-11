Imran Khan claims that General (Retired) Bajwa has requested the appointment of Aleem Khan as CM Punjab





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran speaks during an interview with a private channel in Lahore on December 12, 2022. YouTube

Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa had asked him to replace Usman Buzdar with Aleem Khan as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Speaking to a private news channel, the PTI chief said General (Retired) Bajwa is asking me to appoint Aleem Khan as Punjab CM.

The former Prime Minister said that he informed General (Retired) Bajwa that Aleem had many allegations against him and in light of these allegations he could not appoint him as Chief Minister.

Responding to a question on the dissolution of assemblies, the PTI leader said CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was of the view that the provincial government should function for a bit longer.

CM Punjab, however, assured him to abide by its guidelines in letter and spirit regarding the dissolution of assemblies, Khan said, adding that Elahi had not made any demands regarding his reappointment.

Rebuking the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government, Khan said he was trying to disqualify it.

The former prime minister added that General (retired) Bajwa considers Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a “genius”.

Calling on all those involved in the overthrow of his government, Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq, he said: Everything that happened with the PTI in the past seven months was entirely due to the policies of ex-COAS Gen Bajwas, he said.

General Bajwa would say that no one will take a ticket from the PTI and that the PML-N will form the new government, he claimed.

Nawaz Sharif will be arrested if he comes to Punjab

[PML-N] Supremo Nawaz Sharif is trying to close all cases against him and disqualify me, he added.

Condemning the dismissal of the cases of Pakistani Muslim League-Nawazs (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharifs, Khan said: Nawaz Sharif will not return until his cases are dismissed. If he comes to Punjab, he will be arrested.

Shedding light on the prevailing situation in the country, Khan reiterated his demand for elections, linking economic growth to political stability.

Whether they hold elections now or after 10 months or a year, they [PDM] will lose, he said.

NAB was under the control of the Bajwas

Khan alleged that during his government’s tenure, General (retired) Bajwa controlled the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB was under the control of the Bajwas; therefore, he decided who would enter and who would be released. It was not in our hands, said the head of the PTI.

He alleged that the former army chief would oversee who should be arrested and who should not.

We didn’t have the power. Those who did, they relieved them. NAB was not under our control. They [military] had influence everywhere, he said.

The former prime minister added that he had been asked to take care of the economy and leave the responsibility to them.

While referring to the results of the Punjab partial polls which took place in July, the PTI leader said that those who left the party to join the PDM were punished for doing so in the partial polls, as the party won the majority of seats for grabs.

