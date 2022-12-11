Politics
Unrest a rare defeat for Xi Jinping: Leader of Tiananmen Square protests
IN 1988, before the protests and the massacre in Tiananmen Square, I had organized direct elections for the student union of Tsinghua University. I was a physics student at Tsinghua, which is also the alma mater of President Xi Jinping and former President Hu Jintao. As a student leader, when I organized elections, I noticed that it motivated a lot of young people who participated with great enthusiasm. A year later, when Hu Yaobang, the pro-reform general secretary of the Communist Party of China, died, I was one of the first to lay a wreath in his honor. And it was reported in a national newspaper.
I was excited. For the first time, I realized that our actions can have a profound impact. The protests precipitated by his death, which came amid economic challenges and social change in post-Mao China, were spontaneous. There was no organization to lead the protests. I became a leader by default because no one wanted to be seen as a leader at that time.
I was 21, full of hope and courage, and overcame my fear to face the consequences. I was the last to leave Tiananmen Square when the tanks started arriving. I stood 20 feet from the tanks, shouting freedom slogans. As we were at the center of the protests, we knew how many people had been killed in Tiananmen, trying to form a human wall to save us. Later we found bodies of children as young as nine years old and even old men and women.
I was put on a most wanted list. When I was arrested, I was sent to a high-security prison for government officials, since ordinary prisons were full. After one year in prison, I was sent to Yangyuan, a poor and remote rural county in Hebei Province, for re-education. I was excluded from the normal career path for physics students at a major university. Being born into a peasant family of illiterate parents, I felt I had let my mother down by not being able to return her love and sacrifices. I was the hope of his life, a star student forever. But I became a political prisoner and changed the course of my life for greater change for China.
Today, I have tears in my eyes watching young girls and boys hold up blank sheets of paper at Tsinghua and other major universities to vent their anger. . I’m proud of them and I wish I could do more. I worry about those who are being jailed for suppressing the protests and demand that the CCP disclose their whereabouts.
Thirty-three years ago, I was like them. But today these children are carrying on our unfinished agenda out of a sense of honor and duty and out of love for those who died due to the zero Covid policy and the Urumqi fire. What is important is the awakening of young people who are spontaneous like the protesters of 1989. They have gone through fear and taken action that will go down in history as a unique awakening of youth who refuse to be washed of brains as a slave of Xi Jinping. Due to Covid restrictions, more and more Chinese are realizing that the country needs freedom from Xi’s dictatorship if they want to avoid a similar situation in the future. This is why young people have a sense of urgency. While there may not be any immediate impact from the protests on the political system, any thoughtful person will know how amazing this wave of protests is when people take up the torch for others.
After moving to the United States, I started working to support prisoners in China. Most are forgotten in public memory, but it is China’s great heroes, along with the students and citizens who demonstrated, who possess the true spirit and strength of China that will usher in positive change.
It is a rare defeat for Xi as it is the first time he has eased restrictive Covid measures. Paranoid about losing control, he arrests most of the protesters. Other errors will become the source of more protests. The protests have spread far and wide. New York City has seen the largest such crowds since 1989, while Chinese missions in several countries have witnessed protests by young people carrying on the legacy of Tiananmen under the motto “It is my duty”.
Zhou was one of the most wanted student leaders during the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square.
As said in Namrata Biji Ahuja.
