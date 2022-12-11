Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Nagpur Metro and launches 6th Vande Bharat train





PM Modi inaugurates Nagpur Metro and greets passengers traveling on the train. Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project and bought a ticket to take a metro ride from Freedom Park to Khapri. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for Phase II of the railway project, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 6,700 crore. During his trip from Freedom Park to Khapri, the Prime Minister was also seen interacting with students and travellers. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the sixth Vande Bharat Express which will run between Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. PM Modi waved to passengers traveling on the train after signaling the train. This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express to be reported by PM Modi. The Prime Minister arrived in Nagpur earlier where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Later today, during the public service in Nagpur, he will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, which will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively . The Prime Minister will dedicate the government maintenance depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and the Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project to the nation. These projects were developed at a cost of around Rs 110 crore and around Rs 450 crore respectively. The laying of the foundation stone of the National One Health Institute (NIO) in Nagpur by the Prime Minister is a step towards building capacity and infrastructure in the country under the “One Health” approach. The “One Health” approach recognizes that the health of human beings is linked to the health of animals and the environment. This approach takes into account that most contagious diseases affecting humans are zoonotic in nature (animal to human). The institute – which will be established at a cost of over Rs 110 crore – will collaborate and coordinate with all stakeholders and act as a catalyst to enhance research and capacity building in the One Health approach across the country. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Nag River Cleanup Project in Nagpur. The project – under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) – will be operationalized at a cost of over Rs 1925 crore. “The prevalence of sickle cell disease in the Vidarbha region, especially among the tribal population, is relatively high. The disease along with other hemoglobinopathies like thalassemia and HbE cause a significant disease burden in the country. this problem, the Prime Minister laid the stone foundation of the “Hemoglobinopathies Research, Management and Control Center, Chandrapur” in February 2019. The Prime Minister will now dedicate the Center to the nation, which is expected to become a center for excellence for innovative research, technological development, human resources development, in the field of haemoglobinopathies, in the country,” he said. The Prime Minister will dedicate the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) Chandrapur to the nation. The institute aims to develop qualified human resources to meet the requirements of the polymer and related industries. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day NDTV ground report of Tamil Nadu city hammered by Cyclone Mandous

