Twitter files reveal former CEO Jack Dorsey was on vacation when Trump was suspended, responsibility delegated





Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was on vacation when the social media giant made the decision to suspend former President Donald Trump’s account, part four of the ‘Twitter Files’ has revealed.

Substack writer and journalist Michael Shellenberger said Dorsey was vacationing in French Polynesia during the week of January 4-8, 2021, when Trump’s Twitter account was suspended.

Twitter announced the suspension of Trump’s account on January 8, 2021, citing “the risk of further incitement to violence”. Shellenberger said Dorsey delegated much of the responsibility for handling situations to Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, and former head of legal and trust policy. Vijaya Gadde.

“Dorsey was on vacation in French Polynesia the week of January 4-8, 2021. He phoned meetings but also delegated much of the handling of the situation to senior executives @yoyoel, Global Head of Trust and Twitter Security & @vijaya Head of Legal, Policy & Trust,” Shellenberger tweeted on Saturday.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies by videoconference before Congress in 2021

Dorsey emailed Twitter employees on Jan. 7, 2021, saying the company “must remain consistent in its policies, including users’ right to return to Twitter after a temporary suspension,” Shellenberger said, paraphrasing the former CEO of Twitter.

After Dorsey sent the email, Roth said in a Slack message that “people who care about this are thinking deeply about these issues and are not happy with the situation we find ourselves in.

Later on Jan. 7, 2021, Roth said in another Slack post that “Jack just endorsed repeat offenders for civic integrity,” Shellenberger revealed, showing Roth sharing a new five-strike approach to civics. permanent suspensions.

“The directional approach would be something like: Tags severe enough to cause disabled engages cause warnings. Attack 1: Tag only Attack 2: Tag only Attack 3: Tag + 12 hour timeout Attack 4: Tag + 7 day timeout Attack 5: Perm Suspend,” Roth said in a Slack message.

Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

“Progress,” a Twitter employee replied to Yoel’s Slack. “Does that affect our approach to Trump, who I think we’ve said publicly has one strike left? Or does the incitement aspect change that calculus?”

About 20 minutes after outlining the new approach to permanent suspensions, Roth said “Trump continues to get his one strike.”

When announcing Trump’s suspension on January 8, 2021, a Twitter blog post said the company had reviewed the former president’s recent tweets “and the context surrounding them, particularly how they are received and interpreted on and off Twitter”.

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Due to ongoing tensions in the United States and an increase in global conversation regarding the individuals who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets should be read in the context of larger events. in the country and the ways in which the president’s statements can be leveraged by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of this account’s behavior over the past few weeks. Tweets against our glorification of violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets violate the glorification of violence policy and user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service,” Twitter wrote in the blog post.

Twitter chief Elon Musk made the decision to restore Trump’s Twitter account after a November 18 poll.

