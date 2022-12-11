China, Arab states agree to enhance cooperation during Xi’s visit









Updated: December 11, 2022

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia]Dec. 11 (ANI): Chinese leaders and Arab League member states agreed to enhance cooperation and strengthen the China-Arab strategic partnership, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

On the afternoon of December 9, the first China-Arab States Summit was held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Summit issued the Riyadh Declaration of the First China-Arab States Summit which announced that China and the Arab States agreed to make efforts to build a China-Arab community with a “shared future in the new era”. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the summit with leaders from 21 Arab League countries.

In a statement released after the first China-Arab summit, the leaders said they hope to open up broader prospects for the China-Arab strategic partnership.

China and Arab states pledged to deepen China-Arab cooperation in various fields through the mechanisms under the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, according to the statement. The two sides agreed to make every effort to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.

In particular, the statement said the Arab states adhere to the one-China principle, support China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reaffirm that Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory.

The leaders agreed that regional and international efforts should be made to seek political solutions to regional crises and issues such as the crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen, in accordance with relevant international resolutions, agreements and principles.

They declared their support for efforts to achieve a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and to restore security and peace in accordance with international law, the principles of the United Nations Charter, national sovereignty and the territorial integrity.

The leaders said they support the creation of a zone free of weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East, in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which is the cornerstone of the international non-proliferation regime. nuclear.

The two sides agreed to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts and reject “double standards” in the fight against terrorism. They also agreed to strengthen dialogue among civilizations and oppose Islamophobia in all its forms. (ANI)

