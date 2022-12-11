PM Modi in Maharashtra; Inaugurates Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway and 6th Vande Bharat Express: Key Points | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Sunday morning, launched a host of projects in the state.

Here are the latest developments –

Vande Bharat Express

* At around 09:45, the Prime Minister signaled the sixth Vande Bharat Express which will run between Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

He waved to passengers traveling on the train after signaling the train.

Nagpur Metro Phase I and II

* At 10:15 a.m., it launched the first phase of the Nagpur Metro Line. The Prime Minister also bought a ticket to take a ride on the newly launched metro between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations.

Before boarding the train, he visited an exhibit about the project at Zero Mile Station.

There are 36 stations in Phase I of the project, which covers a distance of 40 km. This project was developed at a cost of over Rs 8,650 crore, officials said.

Phase II of the project will be developed at over Rs 6,700 crore. It will have 32 stations and cover a distance of 43.8 km, they said

Nagpur-Mumbai ‘Samruddhi Expressway’

He then inaugurated the highway between Nagpur and Mumbai which covers a distance of 520 km and connects Nagpur and Shirdi.

The 520 km long Phase I is part of the 701 km super highway project linking the state capital Mumbai to Nagpur, passing through 10 districts.

It is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 55,000 crore and is one of the longest highways in India.

AIIMS-Nagpur

PM has also dedicated a new branch of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with state-of-the-art facilities to the nation.

Its foundation stone was also laid by him in July 2017. The hospital will provide modern healthcare facilities to Vidarbha region and will be a boon to Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat tribal areas.

He arrived in Nagpur earlier in the day, where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis .

Nagpur Railway Station Redevelopment

Besides, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station, Ajni Railway Station and other projects.

They will be refitted at a cost of around Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the government maintenance depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and the Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project to the nation. These projects were developed at a cost of around Rs 110 crore and around Rs 450 crore respectively.

The laying of the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur by the Prime Minister is a step towards building capacity and infrastructure in the country under the “One Health” approach.

The “One Health” approach recognizes that the health of human beings is linked to the health of animals and the environment. This approach takes into account that most contagious diseases affecting humans are zoonotic in nature (animal to human). The institute – which will be established at a cost of over Rs 110 crore – will collaborate and coordinate with all stakeholders and act as a catalyst to enhance research and capacity building in the One Health approach across the country.

