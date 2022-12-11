Donald Trump calls for the repeal of the Constitution





David Adler

As the world knows by now, former President Donald Trump, the presumed leader of the Republican Party, called for the repeal of the Constitution to void the 2020 election. Trump’s historic demand, if implemented , would eviscerate the Constitution, American democracy and the rule of law.

Aside from calls during the Civil War by Confederate leaders for the overthrow of the Constitution and the Union, no senior American official, past or present, has ever called for the Constitution to be terminated. No delegate to the Constitutional Convention has ever called for the repeal of the Constitution. No former president has asked for it. Certainly, no Supreme Court justice has ever ordered it. In the annals of American legal history, Confederate officials and former President Trump are the sole occupants of this platform.

President Trump’s statement represents a landmark of a different order from the landmark judicial decisions usually considered in this space. But the potential legal significance of Trump’s bugle call is as great, if not greater, than any decision ever made by a court. As such, it demands attention. As a matter of law, readers might wonder, is there a termination mechanism in the Constitution?

President Abraham Lincoln, a better judge of the founders’ goals in creating the Constitution than his successors, confronted the issue in his magnificent first inaugural address, delivered on March 4, 1861. Seven southern states had seceded from the Union when he took the Oath of office. Lincoln denied the claim that the states could constitutionally secede from the Union, since the very act would violate the premise and promise of the preamble that the Constitution was created to create a more perfect Union.

Lincoln rightly said: It is safe to say that no government proper ever had any provision in its organic law for its own dissolution. The 16th President added: Continue to execute all the express provisions of our National Constitution, and the Union will endure forever, it will only be possible to destroy it by some action not provided for in the instrument itself.

For Lincoln, secession, whether by one or more states, represented the destruction of the Union and was therefore illegal. Union, he says, is less perfect, having lost the vital element of perpetuity.

In this reasoning, Lincoln closely followed the landmark words of Chief Justice John Marshall, as stated in McCulloch v. Maryland (1819): The Constitution is meant to last for the ages.

The Supreme Court, in Texas v. White (1869), agreed. Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase, appointed to the Court by Lincoln, said: When these Articles (of Confederation) were deemed inadequate to the requirements of the country, the Constitution was ordained to form a more perfect Union. It is difficult to render more clearly the idea of ​​indissoluble unity than by these words. What may be indissoluble if a perpetual Union made more perfect, is not. The Constitution, wrote Chase, is indestructible.

Although the Constitution is indestructible, it is still subject to amendment. The framers of the Constitution, aware of the limitations of their work, of potential errors, as James Madison described them in Federalist Number 43, sought protection for citizens in the form of Article V, the Amendment Clause. This provision left successive generations of Americans the opportunity to improve the Constitution in the name of creating a more perfect Union.

The framers created the amending clause as a means of correcting errors in the original Constitution. They provided no emergency power to void the presidential election, despite President Trump’s wishes. And they did not, as Lincoln concluded, place in the Constitution any mechanism or power for its own termination.

As such, there are no legal foundations or principles in the architecture of the Constitution for the nullification, destruction or termination of the supreme law of the land, despite the desperate motives harbored by desperate men. . In 1796, President George Washington, who embraced the principles of American constitutionalism, reminded citizens of the importance of scrupulous adherence to constitutional principles.

The nation’s first president said: If, in the opinion of the people, the distribution or modification of constitutional powers is particularly wrong, let it be corrected by an amendment in the manner designated by the Constitution. But let there be no change by usurpation; for though it may in one case be the instrument of good, it is the usual weapon by which free governments are destroyed.

David Adler, Ph.D., is a renowned author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and presidential power. His academic writings have been cited by the United States Supreme Court and lower courts by Democrats and Republicans in the United States Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part by a Wyoming Humanities grant funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by the Andrew Foundation W. Mellon. Adler can be contacted at [email protected]

