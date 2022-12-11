Jokowi’s grandsons draw attention to Kaesang’s wedding, it’s fun times Jan Ethes & Cousin





Merdeka.com – Good news has come from the family of President Joko Widodo. President Joko Widodo’s youngest child, Kaesang Pangarep, got married on Saturday (10/12). Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono’s wedding series has been kept lively till today, Sunday (11/12). The marriage received intense scrutiny from the people of the country. One of the highlights is the amusing behavior of President Joko Widodo’s grandchildren. Now, Jokowi has five grandchildren, two grandchildren of her eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming and three grandchildren of Kahiyang Ayu. Jan Ethes, Jokowi’s first grandson, often steals the show. During Kaesang’s wedding, the actions of Jan Ethes, Sedah Mirah Nasution and Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution were also highlighted. The actions of Jokowi’s three grandchildren have excited netizens. Take a look right now. 2 out of 4 pages

Amusing behavior of Jokowi’s grandson ©2022 Merdeka.com/Twitter @27kinkin Here is a nice portrait of Joko Widodo’s three grandchildren. You can see Jan Ethes and Sedah Mirah in front of the wedding band. The two were seen waving to reporters. Moreover, Al Nahyan’s actions also attracted attention. Different from the others, he didn’t seem to be wearing a uniform, like his other siblings. Al Nahyan wore a brown shirt. His innocent behavior excited netizens. ©2022 Merdeka.com/Twitter @charolinewt Jan Ethes’ action at Kaesang and Erina Gudono’s wedding attracted attention. This time, Gibran Rakabuming’s eldest son posed as Jokowi’s bodyguard. Jan Ethes seemed to invite Jokowi’s entourage to pass. Jokowi seemed to smile at his grandson’s behavior. 3 out of 4 pages

Become a spokesperson for Sedah Mirah ©2022 Merdeka.com/Instagram jimboeng_photography Jan Ethes was also the spokesperson for Kaesang and Erina’s wedding. Not alone, he invited Sedah Mirah to accompany him. Jan Ethes answered journalists’ questions with ease. He even brought along his younger cousin, Sedah Mirah. ©2022 Merdeka.com/Twitter @IndonesiaRahayu The action of Jokowi’s grandson, Al Nahyan, did not lose attention. Kahiyang and Bobby’s second child doesn’t want to wear beskap. You can see the grandfather who persuaded Al Nahyan, but it didn’t work. It looks like Al Nahyan chose to wear a blue shirt. 4 out of 4 pages

Give rings to Kaesang and Erina ©2022 Merdeka.com/Twitter @rzqrfn The behavior of Jokowi’s grandchildren continues to annoy internet users. Sedah Mirah and Jan Ethes were lined up to be ring bearers whose job it was to bring rings for Kaesang and Erina. Jokowi’s two grandchildren looked funny as they brought rings for the bride and groom. Even Jokowi’s two grandchildren welcomed the guests. [kum]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/jateng/cucu-cucu-jokowi-curi-perhatian-di-nikahan-kaesang-ini-momen-lucu-jan-ethes-amp-sepupu.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos