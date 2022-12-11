Strengthening ties with China, objective of the Sino-Arab summit

Saudi Arabia has thrown the proverbial red carpet at Chinese President Xi Jinping for a series of summits that could have lasting repercussions for the United States and other Western nations. In addition, Arab states that attended the final summit on Friday hope to participate in Beijing’s Silk Road Initiative, linking Asia to Africa via the Arab world. Ultimately, the Silk Road Initiative will also be linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative linking China to Europe.

Xi told Arab leaders on Friday that the meeting had “worked to strengthen mutual efforts to address the food, energy and climate crises and is committed to finding political solutions to thorny issues, while maintaining peace and security in the region”.

Arab states, including Algeria, which was one of the co-hosts of the China-Arab summit, appeared to be looking to Beijing for a financial lifeline amid turbulent economic troubles since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. and resulting global food shortages and price hikes.

Timing of meetings is crucial, says chief

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi told Xi and Arab leaders that the gathering was coming to a “critical point” in international affairs, given the “multiple crises facing the world” and that a “understanding strong with China” would do a lot to “help the situation.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who hosted the China-Arab summit in Riyadh in addition to a previous bilateral summit and a joint China-Gulf summit, appeared interested in increasing economic and technological cooperation with China in more than strained political support issues, including Iran and Yemen.

He said Arab states are watching China with great interest because of its development and technology achievements that have made it a world leader in these fields and hope to strengthen economic, technological and development ties with Beijing. to improve the economic lot of their own people.

Scholar notes similarities

Egyptian political sociologist Said Sadek told VOA that the China-Arab summit in Riyadh mirrors the US-Arab security and development summit that Saudi Arabia hosted to visit US President Joe Biden in July, with a large number of Arab leaders. The “three summits with China”, he said, “are an effort to diversify relations on the world stage” at a time of “major upheaval” as “Russia challenges the previous world order”.

“The Chinese have emphasized the strategic importance of defending the Gulf, so it’s not just the Americans and the West who are tasked with defending the Gulf states,” Sadek said.

Sadek argued that “the Gulf States are not trying to replace the United States with China, but want to be able to turn to another strategic partner in the event of human rights problems or other strategic factors. that prevent the sale of American arms to Arab states at critical times”. moments”, as happened when the United States “blocked the sale of drones to the United Arab Emirates for fear that they would be used in Yemen”.

Washington-based Gulf States analyst Theodore Karasik pointed out that “the agreements signed (at the summits) have yet to be executed and the conduct of (oil) trade in yuan (Chinese currency), the process begins.”

The Gulf States”, he said, “continue the process of diversification that they have been practicing for several decades”, and the COVID-19 crisis has “prompted them to act more quickly for the recovery, because the center geoeconomics of trade is moving further east.”

Paul Sullivan, a Washington-based Middle East analyst at the Atlantic Council, told VOA that the China-Arab summit was “a lot of public relations and propaganda for China.” He argues that “(China) and others are pushing the idea that the United States has withdrawn (from the region), but that is not the case.”

He pointed out that many US companies do business in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, while the US 5th Fleet is based in Bahrain and the US Air Force is at the Qatari Air Base in Al-Udeid.

“Chinese investments (in the Arab world),” he said, “are only a fraction of China’s overall global investments, most of which are and will remain in Asia.”

“The Arabs,” he concluded, “should proceed with caution.”