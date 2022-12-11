Politics
Strengthening ties with China, objective of the Sino-Arab summit
Saudi Arabia has thrown the proverbial red carpet at Chinese President Xi Jinping for a series of summits that could have lasting repercussions for the United States and other Western nations. In addition, Arab states that attended the final summit on Friday hope to participate in Beijing’s Silk Road Initiative, linking Asia to Africa via the Arab world. Ultimately, the Silk Road Initiative will also be linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative linking China to Europe.
Xi told Arab leaders on Friday that the meeting had “worked to strengthen mutual efforts to address the food, energy and climate crises and is committed to finding political solutions to thorny issues, while maintaining peace and security in the region”.
Arab states, including Algeria, which was one of the co-hosts of the China-Arab summit, appeared to be looking to Beijing for a financial lifeline amid turbulent economic troubles since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. and resulting global food shortages and price hikes.
Timing of meetings is crucial, says chief
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi told Xi and Arab leaders that the gathering was coming to a “critical point” in international affairs, given the “multiple crises facing the world” and that a “understanding strong with China” would do a lot to “help the situation.”
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who hosted the China-Arab summit in Riyadh in addition to a previous bilateral summit and a joint China-Gulf summit, appeared interested in increasing economic and technological cooperation with China in more than strained political support issues, including Iran and Yemen.
He said Arab states are watching China with great interest because of its development and technology achievements that have made it a world leader in these fields and hope to strengthen economic, technological and development ties with Beijing. to improve the economic lot of their own people.
Scholar notes similarities
Egyptian political sociologist Said Sadek told VOA that the China-Arab summit in Riyadh mirrors the US-Arab security and development summit that Saudi Arabia hosted to visit US President Joe Biden in July, with a large number of Arab leaders. The “three summits with China”, he said, “are an effort to diversify relations on the world stage” at a time of “major upheaval” as “Russia challenges the previous world order”.
“The Chinese have emphasized the strategic importance of defending the Gulf, so it’s not just the Americans and the West who are tasked with defending the Gulf states,” Sadek said.
Sadek argued that “the Gulf States are not trying to replace the United States with China, but want to be able to turn to another strategic partner in the event of human rights problems or other strategic factors. that prevent the sale of American arms to Arab states at critical times”. moments”, as happened when the United States “blocked the sale of drones to the United Arab Emirates for fear that they would be used in Yemen”.
Washington-based Gulf States analyst Theodore Karasik pointed out that “the agreements signed (at the summits) have yet to be executed and the conduct of (oil) trade in yuan (Chinese currency), the process begins.”
The Gulf States”, he said, “continue the process of diversification that they have been practicing for several decades”, and the COVID-19 crisis has “prompted them to act more quickly for the recovery, because the center geoeconomics of trade is moving further east.”
Paul Sullivan, a Washington-based Middle East analyst at the Atlantic Council, told VOA that the China-Arab summit was “a lot of public relations and propaganda for China.” He argues that “(China) and others are pushing the idea that the United States has withdrawn (from the region), but that is not the case.”
He pointed out that many US companies do business in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, while the US 5th Fleet is based in Bahrain and the US Air Force is at the Qatari Air Base in Al-Udeid.
“Chinese investments (in the Arab world),” he said, “are only a fraction of China’s overall global investments, most of which are and will remain in Asia.”
“The Arabs,” he concluded, “should proceed with caution.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/strengthening-ties-with-china-focus-of-sino-arab-summit/6870924.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Strengthening ties with China, objective of the Sino-Arab summit
- Vacation Fashion: What Demi Lovato Wore to a UNICEF Party
- ‘Resurrection: Erturul’ actor Engin Altan featured in NGO campaign
- Women’s Hockey | Mavericks drops 5-1 decision to #2 Wisconsin Saturday – Minnesota State University
- 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits the Mediterranean Sea – Yeni Shafak
- Finally: Co-innovation
- Chinese man sentenced in Massachusetts for stock market manipulation conspiracy
- DeSantis CLOBBERS Trump endorsement by 32 points. With Florida Republicans and Maggie Haberman made sure Trump saw him
- United States Sanctions Former Guinean Leader and Malian Politician for Abuse of Rights | News Alpha Condé
- Zlatko Buri wins Best European Actor award
- Jokowi’s grandsons draw attention to Kaesang’s wedding, it’s fun times Jan Ethes & Cousin
- Google Chrome/Chromium is in the process of removing JPEG-XL support : programming