Prime Minister Modi slams ‘short cut’ policy in speech in Nagpur





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the political parties involved in “shortcut politics” and urged people to report all parties involved in spending their vote banks.

New Delhi ,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for various projects in Maharashtra today (Photo: BJP/Twitter)

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tore at political parties involved in ‘shortcut’ politics and warned against ‘politics of opportunism’ in his speech at AIIMS in Nagpur, Maharashtra. “Some political parties are betraying voters. We cannot let the policy of shortcuts dictate fate,” the prime minister said, urging people to speak out against all those vote-banking parties. Prime Minister Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Danve attended the occasion. “WARN YOU AGAINST SHORTCUT POLICY” “I want to warn you against the politics of shortcuts. Those political leaders who adopt shortcuts are the greatest enemies of the country. Those who aim to seize power by making false promises cannot form a government. I urge them understand the importance of development,” the Prime Minister said in his address. I want to warn you against the policy of shortcuts. These political leaders who take shortcuts are the country’s greatest enemies. Those who aim to take power by making false promises cannot make a government. I urge them to understand the importance of development: PM Modi in Nagpur pic.twitter.com/uxLFnmvDy8

ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022 He also inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai “Samruddhi Expressway”. The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple city of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, covering a distance of 520 km. Apart from this, he also initiated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro Railway Project and traveled on the train with students. He also laid the foundation stone for Phase II of the metro project. The Prime Minister took a ride on the metro between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations with some students. Laying the foundation stone for several projects in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi said, “The projects inaugurated today will give a new direction to the development of Maharashtra. These projects provide a holistic view of infrastructure in the state. This is proof of how quickly the dual engine government of Maharashtra and Central is functioning.” (sic) The projects inaugurated today will give a new direction to the development of Maharashtra. These projects provide a holistic view of infrastructure in the state. This is proof of how fast the dual engine government of Maharashtra and Central is working: PM Modi in Nagpur pic.twitter.com/CeVVoMEJjL

ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022 “The launch and inauguration of development projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Nagpur will give new direction and energy for the progress and prosperity of Maharashtra. The development of infrastructure in India over the past 8 years has had a human touch,” said the Prime Minister. Posted on: December 11, 2022

