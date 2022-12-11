Kari Lake Files Lawsuit in Attempt to Cancel Arizona Election | New





Kari Lake, the defeated Republican in the Arizona gubernatorial race, is officially challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county.

Lake, an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, in her lawsuit filed Friday night, appealed to the court to declare her the winner or restart the gubernatorial election in that county. The lawsuit centers on the long lines and other difficulties people faced when voting on Election Day in Maricopa County.

One of the most prominent Republican candidates in the midterm elections, Lake had narrowly lost to Hobbs in a bid to become Arizona’s next governor.

The challenge filed in Maricopa County Superior Court also alleges that hundreds of thousands of ballots were cast illegally, but there is no evidence that this is true.

Lake refused to acknowledge that she lost to Hobbs by over 17,000 votes. She had also embraced former President Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate has bombarded Maricopa County with complaints, largely related to a problem with printers at some voting centers that led to ballots being printed with markings that were too light for be read by the tabulators on site.

Lines piled up at some polling places, raising Republican suspicions that some supporters were unable to vote, although there was no evidence this affected the outcome. County officials say everyone was able to vote and all legal ballots were counted.

Lake sued Maricopa County officials and Hobbs in his current role as Arizona secretary of state.

Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office, said Lakes’ lawsuit was being reviewed but had no further comment on the case.

Jason Berry, a Maricopa County spokesman, declined to comment on Lakes’ request to overturn the county’s election results in the gubernatorial race. But he said the county respects the electoral contest process and looks forward to sharing facts about the administration of the 2022 general election and our work to ensure every legal voter has the opportunity to vote.

Lake (left) and supporters of her failed Arizona gubernatorial campaign attack Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won [Ross D Franklin/AP]

Hobbs, in a post on his Twitter account, called Lakes’ lawsuit a last desperate attempt to undermine our democracy and defeat the will of voters. She released a statement from her campaign manager who called the lawsuit a deception and said her camp remained focused on preparing for the start of day one of Katie Hobbs’ administration.

Lakes’ lawsuit says Republicans were disproportionately affected by Maricopa County’s problems because they beat Democrats on Election Day 3-1. GOP leaders had urged their voters to wait until Election Day to vote.

In late November, Lake filed a lawsuit in the public records demanding that Maricopa County turn over election-related documents. She sought to identify voters who might have had difficulty casting their ballots, such as people who registered at multiple voting centers or those who returned an absentee ballot and also registered at a polling station.

Earlier this year, a federal judge also denied a request by Lake and Mark Finchem, the defeated Republican candidate for secretary of state, to require the manual counting of all ballots in the November election.

The judge has since sanctioned attorneys representing Lake and Finchem, saying they made false, misleading and unsubstantiated factual assertions in their lawsuit. Lawyers told the court that their claims were legally founded and supported by solid evidence.

Hobbs, in his role as secretary of state, asked a court to begin an automatic statewide recount required by law in three races decided by less than half a percentage point.

The race for attorney general was one of the tightest contests in state history, with Democrat Kris Mayes leading Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 510 votes out of 2.5 million voters.

Races for superintendent of public instruction and a state legislative seat in suburban Phoenix will also be retold, but the margins are much larger.

