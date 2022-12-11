Kaesang Reveals Reasons for Choosing Minister Basuki-Pratikno to Attend Wedding, President Jokowi Prays for Harmony of KaesangErina





JOGJAKARTA, NusaBali

President Joko Widodo prayed for his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Sofia Gudono who legally became husband and wife to live in harmony and harmony forever.

We pray that Mas Kaesang and Mrs. Erina can soon start a new life. My message is mutual understanding, complementarity, then harmonious harmony for all time to nine-nine grandparents (grandparents), President Jokowi said after Kaesang and Erina’s marriage contract at the Royal Ambarrukmo Hall, Sleman, DI Jogjakarta, Saturday (10/12/2022) afternoon.

Jokowi admitted he was both happy and relieved because his last son’s consent ceremony was over and going smoothly. It’s good to be happy and relieved, especially yes, relieved, said Jokowi laughing. Ibu Iriana, who was next to Jokowi, then replied that after all his sons and daughters were married, they would live with President Jokowi. Stay alone. But later there will be more grandchildren, Iriana said. When asked how many grandchildren he wanted from Kaesang and Erina, Jokowi told the media team to ask Kaesang directly. Asked Kaesang, says Jokowi as reported by Antara. After the contract, Kaesang and Erina then underwent a traditional panggih procession, and ended with a photo with the guests. Acting as witness, Minister Secretary of State Pratikno on the bride’s side, while Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono as witness on the groom’s side. After the contract, Indonesian Vice President Maruf Amin then delivered a wedding sermon and prayer to Kaesang and Erina. Kaesang revealed his reasons for choosing PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and State Minister Secretary Pratikno to attend his wedding to Erina Gudono. Yes, that’s a tough question. Yes, I also think everyone knows that Minister Basuki and Minister Pratikno are still working hard every day, Kaesang said after the ceremony and the panggih ceremony, as reported by detikcom. Kaesang revealed that he worked hard to get himself and Erina to choose Basuki and Pratikno to attend their second wedding. So we want them both to be our witnesses, that’s all, Kaesang said. After leaving Sleman, Kaesang will go straight to Solo for a carnival and thanksgiving. Kaesang also revealed his preparations for today’s event, Sunday (11/12). What are you planning for tomorrow, drink some milk, Kaesang said. As is known, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono and Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno witnessed the marriage of Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) previously said his youngest son chose Basuki and Pratikno as witnesses. He is the one who chose 100% Kaesang. Kaesang. All Kaesang, Jokowi said after the ceremony and Panggih. A number of officials witnessed this sacred moment, including Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, IJD Governor Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X and his wife, as well as a number of other officials. Also present were former KPK Vice President Busyro Muqoddas, RI MPR President Bambamg Soesatyo, cultural observer Butet Kertaredjasa and religious figure Gus Muwafiq. Several artists such as Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina, Deddy Mahendra Desta and Irfan Hakim were also seen present. *

