Trump attacks Jewish leaders amid Kanye West and Nick Fuentes dinner fallout





Donald Trump accused Jewish leaders of disloyalty and claimed he was Israel’s best president. Trump was widely criticized for having dinner with Nick Fuentes and Ye, who made anti-Semitic comments. An unrepentant Trump has so far ignored calls to convict the two men. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Former President Donald Trump has accused Jewish leaders of ‘disloyalty’ as he continues to face criticism for his controversial dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as the name of Kanye West, who made a series of anti-Semitic statements.

Trump made the comment on Truth Social while linking to an article in The Gateway Pundit by Wayne Allyn Root, a Jewish conservative commentator, who defended Trump at the Mar-a-Lago dinner.

“How quickly Jewish leaders forgot that I was Israel’s best president by far,” Trump wrote. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why so many members of Congress, and so many others, have stopped supporting Israel.”

Trump has often claimed to have been the most pro-Israel US president, touting policies such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and has repeatedly criticized Jews for not having voted for him.

The former president drew criticism even from his own party, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, after his dinner with Ye and Fuentes.

Private emails from some members of the Republican National Committee also revealed their horror at the dinner.

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, one of the few Republican Jewish members of Congress, condemned the rapper in a statement.

“Kanye West is a deranged anti-Semite. I absolutely want nothing to do with this lunatic. This is very bad news,” POLITICO reported.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he did not know who Fuentes was before meeting him and blamed Ye, whom he called a “seriously troubled man”, for inviting him.

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he hoped Trump, his longtime ally, would condemn anti-Semitism after dinner.

Trump, whose daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are Jewish, has previously been called out for using anti-Semitic tropes himself.

In November, ahead of the controversial dinner, Trump admitted Ye had made “scurrilous statements” but resisted calls to condemn him, saying he was “very sharp” and was “impressed with a lot of what he was doing.” ‘he said”.

Ye recently lost billions of dollars in brand deals over his anti-Semitic comments and other controversial behavior.

Since dinner with Trump, Ye has made even more explicitly anti-Semitic comments, including saying he loves Hitler and denying the Holocaust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-attacks-jewish-leaders-kanye-west-nick-fuentes-dinner-fallout-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos