The European Union is concerned about Turkey’s ties with Russia

The Ukrainian army said on December 10 that it was engaged in intense fighting in Donbass, eastern Ukraine, as Russian forces continued to attack towns.

Meanwhile, in the south, Russian drone strikes knocked out power in the Black Sea port city of Odessa a day after the West approved a new shipment of aid to Ukraine for strengthen its air defences.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his late night address Dec. 9 that troops from Moscow had brought “hell under the Russian flag” to his country.

He described the fighting in eastern Ukraine as “very difficult”, especially in Bakhmut, Soledar and Kreminna. Zelenskiy said the Russian army had turned Bakhmut – a city of about 70,000 people before the invasion – into scorched ruins.

Russia has besieged Bakhmut for months at extraordinary cost to its own armed forces.

The city is home to key rail and road routes and its capture would sever Ukraine’s supply lines, potentially opening a route for Russian forces to continue to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the main Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk. His dismissal would also represent a psychological victory for Russia after months of setbacks at the hands of Ukrainian forces.

However, some analysts have questioned Russia’s strategic logic in sacrificing so many of its own men as well as equipment to take Bakhmut, with the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War saying on December 8 that the costs for Russia “far outweigh any operational investment”. advantage” of capturing the city.

Intense fighting in Donbass has accelerated the depletion of Russia’s stockpiles of weapons, especially missiles, forcing it to turn to countries like Iran and North Korea for additional supplies, officials said. Western governments.

Iranian partnership

Russia has been sourcing drones from Iran for months, with Moscow using them to target military and civilian targets.

Britain’s UN ambassador Barbara Woodward said on Dec. 9 that Russia was now trying to get more weapons, “including hundreds of ballistic missiles,” from Iran.

She said London was “almost certain” that Russia was also seeking to source weapons from North Korea and other sanctioned countries as its own stocks were “obviously dwindling”.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya dismissed his comments, saying Moscow had already “repeatedly” denied that it was being supplied by Iran.

However, Ukraine has captured dozens of Iranian drones since Russia launched its invasion in February, demonstrating military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

To help combat Russia’s drone and missile attacks, the United States on Dec. 9 approved an additional $275 million in military aid, much of which will be for air defense.

A day later, the European Union approved $18 billion in financial aid to Ukraine for 2023. Russia’s invasion decimated Ukraine’s economy, leaving it dependent on Western aid to finance its expenses, including the payment of soldiers.

Saber-rattling

The back and forth accompanied a Security Council meeting requested by Russia on weapons “falling into the hands of bandits and terrorists” in Europe and elsewhere.

But the focus of the Security Council meeting on arms proliferation was partly overshadowed by a provocative statement from the Kremlin on December 9.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested at a regional economic summit in Kyrgyzstan that Moscow was considering adopting what he hinted as a US position on possible preemptive military strikes.

“We’re just thinking about it,” he said after a hint of Russia’s powerful nuclear arsenal, adding a reference to US officials: “They haven’t been shy about talking about it openly for the past few years.”

Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly used high alerts and hints of a willingness to target or use nuclear weapons since their invasion of Ukraine began.

Kiev and Western leaders have accused Moscow of “nuclear blackmail” and “nuclear terrorism” in these statements and in Russian actions around captured Ukrainian civilian nuclear facilities, including in Zaporizhzhya.

Putin’s nuclear slashes prompted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his annual in-person summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg News reported Dec. 9, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

While the two nations have long-standing ties, Bloomberg reported that Modi felt it would be inappropriate to be seen at this time in the presence of Putin, who has been shunned by the West.

Power cuts in Odessa

Back in Ukraine, the army general staff said on December 10 that they repelled attacks by Russian forces in heavy combat in the Lugansk region and nearly a dozen in the Donetsk region. The two regions form the Donbass.

More than 20 settlements have been affected in the fighting in the fiercely disputed region of Bakhmut alone, he added.

Ukrainian regional officials said Russian troops “massively” attacked the communities of Nikopol and Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of December 9-10, killing at least four people.

WATCH: Ukraine’s Finance Ministry says demand for private bomb shelters has increased twenty-fold since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country in February.

The head of the regional administration, Valentin Reznychenko, shared pictures of bombed residences and said 11 high-rise and residential buildings were damaged and damaged a kindergarten and other civilian sites.

RFE/RL cannot independently corroborate claims of battlefield gains or losses or the number of casualties by either side in areas of intense combat.

Early on December 10, the Ukrainian army claims downing 10 Iranian drones over the past day in the southern regions of Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa.

In Odessa, local electricity grid operator DTEK Odesa reported on December 10 that electricity had been cut off to all but essential infrastructure in and around the city after Russian forces fired on infrastructure during the night.

He said the power supply had been affected both in Odessa, a port city which is Ukraine’s third largest with around 1 million inhabitants before the war, and in the surrounding region.

Ukrainian officials also said thousands of other residents also remained cut off from power by bitter sub-zero temperatures in Kherson, further east.

The Ukrainian General Staff also declared through facebook that he had liquidated nearly 94,000 enemy soldiers since the start of the invasion.

The White House on Dec. 9 announced a new $275 million aid package to help bolster Ukraine’s air defenses, particularly against Russian drones.

“We feel supported by states as well as international organizations and human rights institutions,” Zelenskiy said.

