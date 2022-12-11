Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar should apologize to the nation, says Nawaz SharifNews WAALI





Waali News latest news updates.

PML-N Quaid and former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif have called on PTI chairman Imran Khan and his former adviser Shahzad Akbar to apologize to the nation, 24newsHD TV channel reported.

Speaking to reporters in London on Saturday, Nawaz Sharif said: “Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar should be ashamed of themselves for what they have done to the country.”

He said Imran himself is a corrupt man and continues to bring corruption charges against others. He promised that the cases against Imran and Shahzad Akbar would come to their logical conclusion.

– Advertising –

Nawaz challenged the former prime minister to name just one project he initiated and completed during his tenure.

He claimed that these were not allegations against Imran alone “corruption has been somewhat proven in his case”. Imran committed Rs 50 billion corruption, he added.

– Advertising –

The PML-N supremo said the nation should see it and understand it.

He said ex-official Tsar Akbar Shahzad made false allegations against Shehbaz Sharif at Imran’s demand that the British newspaper apologized for lack of evidence to back up its corruption story against Shehbaz. He felt relieved that God made Shehbaz and the Sharif family victorious in this matter.

The former government brought false charges of money laundering, corruption, bribery and abuse of authority against Shehbaz. But the UK’s National Crime Agency gave Shehbaz a clean shot after launching an investigation into the allegations, the PML-N chief added.

He said that after the Daily Mail’s apology, Imran, his party leaders and Shahzad Akbar should hang their heads in shame. These people have sullied the beautiful name of the foreign country, it is true.

Nawaz said: There is no PML-N, PTI or any other Pakistani political party government in Britain. It is an independent and democratic country. If this country and its newspaper say that Shehbaz is not guilty, then what other proof of his innocence do we need.

Taking a dig at Imran, the PML-N chief said the PTI chief himself was drenched from head to toe. Even his flight from Toshakhana is on every child’s lips, he added.

Nawaz said he was deported on the stupid charge of not collecting his son’s salary. He went on to say: We have been linked to frivolous cases for no reason. I was sent into exile for no reason. I was also involved in a plane hijacking case. An elected Prime Minister was expelled on the grounds that he had not received 10,000 salaries.

The PML-N supremo said it was his government that was working hard day and night to put Pakistan’s economy back on the path to recovery. “We have improved means of communication and built highways. Can Imran tell us about a project he did during his tenure? Nawaz asked.

He said the PTI government only launched one metro service project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but that was also flawed and billions had been spent on it.

Shedding light on the corruption cases against Imran, Nawaz revealed that when the details of the Billion Trees Project and the Al-Qadir University Project Trust come to light, then people would be surprised to know the level of corruption in these projects. He said that corruption up to 50 billion rupees had been committed in these projects.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newswaali.com/imran-khan-shahzad-akbar-should-apologize-to-the-nation-says-nawaz-sharif-news-waali/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos