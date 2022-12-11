Mary Trump rips Uncle Donald on MSNBC for hosting Pizzagate-QAnon Nut at Mar-a-Lago this week





Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump has torn former President Donald Trump over his latest fringe association, this time with a Pizzagate/QAnon believer who was pictured with him at Mar-a-Lago this week.

The strident Trump critic and host of The Mary Trump Show podcast was a guest on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports on Saturday to discuss Trump’s visit with Liz Crokin, whom ABC News called a “high-profile promoter of QAnon conspiracy theories. and pro-Trump.

ALEX WITT: Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, host of the Mary Trump Show podcast and author of the book Too Much and Never Enough How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. Mary, my friend. I’m glad to have you here, partly because you were also a psychologist. So, is there more to your uncle’s most recent interaction with fringe elements and extremists? Is there anything that can explain the psychology of this?

MARY TRUMP: Yeah. Alex and thank you. Thank you for inviting me. It’s great to be here. We have to do this, everything Donald does is transactional. And one of the things we have to realize about him is that he’s kind of a black hole of need. And when he doesn’t get what he wants from certain people, I’m thinking in this case, the majority of Republicans in Congress who have had enough and kind of see it as election poison. He will go wherever he needs to get his fix, which is attention and sycophancy. So no matter how extreme it is, it doesn’t matter what works. And it’s been going on since 2015, the difference is he just needs to go further and further down the rabbit hole because fewer and fewer people are willing to publicly defend him.

ALEX WITT: But here’s another line from the ABC report. I understand everything you say. However, according to social media posts, the event was billed as a fundraiser. This in support of a documentary on sex trafficking. This is one of the mainstays of the QAnon conspiracy theory. So here’s the question, Mary. Do you believe Trump himself is a QAnon follower? I mean, does he share the beliefs of his followers?

MARY TRUMP: No. He has no set of core beliefs. Unfortunately, however, the likes of Elon Musk, who now has a lot of power since taking over Twitter, also echo these same types of conspiracy theories, giving them even more cachet in someone’s mind. one like Donald. He doesn’t. He believes in nothing but what is best for him.

