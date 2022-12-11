Twitter files reveal ‘junior employee’ opposed Trump ban, warned of ‘slippery slope’





Twitter CEO Elon Musk and freelance journalist Michael Shellenberger have released the fourth installment of the “Twitter Files” showing how the company’s executives acted against their own policy of banning former President Donald Trump.

After showing several screenshots of messages between former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and senior executives, including former Twitter trust and safety officer Yoel Roth, Shellenberger noted that he There was a notable exception for employees wanting Trump banned.

“The *only* serious concern we found expressed on Twitter about the free speech and democracy implications of Trump’s ban came from someone junior to the organization. It was hidden in a lower-level Slack channel known as site-integrity-auto,” Shellenberger said.

Many on the left are sounding the alarm over Elon Musks’ takeover of Twitter. (FOX)

“It might be an unpopular opinion, but one-off ad hoc decisions like this that don’t seem rooted in politics are in my humble opinion [in my honest opinion] a slippery slope and reflect an alternatively equally dictatorial issue,” the internal message read. “It now seems like an edict from an online platform CEO with a global presence who can keep the talk for the whole world – which seems unsustainable.

TWITTER FILES PART 4 ​​DROP SHOWING LEADERS’ APPROACH ON ‘POLICY CHANGE FOR TRUMP ALONE’

The same employee wrote earlier that his “concern was specifically about the unarticulated logic of the decision made by [Facebook].”

Tech executives banning Trump without him explicitly violating their policies could give people “the idea (conspiracy theory?)

The employee pointed to a Medium blog post by Will Oremus titled “Facebook threw in its own rulebook to ban Trump.”

“The underlying problem,” writes Oremus, “is that mainstream platforms have always been loath to admit their subjectivity, because it highlights the extraordinary and absolute power they wield in the global public square and places responsibility for it. power on their own shoulders.”

“So they hide behind an ever-changing rulebook, alternately pointing it when it’s convenient and pushing it under the nearest rug when it’s not,” he added.

Several people who responded to Shellenberger praised the “junior employee” for taking a stand and said they deserved a promotion.

Another “senior ad sales executive” also expressed confusion to Roth about Twitter’s policy to ban Trump.

“In the past, we have exempted violation of a world leader’s policy because of the value of the public interest, are we abandoning the public interest now?” the executive asked Roth.

TWITTER FILES PART 3 REVEALS WHAT LED TO TRUMP’S REMOVAL FROM SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

A photo of Donald Trump with his Twitter account suspended. (Getty Images)

“In this specific case, we are changing our approach to public interest on his behalf to say any violation would result in a suspension,” Roth replied, referencing Trump’s account.

SECOND PART OF ELON MUSK’S TWITTER FILES REVEALS SECRET BLACKLISTS, BARI WEISS REPORTS

“We’re not completely getting rid of the public interest approach – although we have planned work on reviews in the first half of 2021,” Roth added, again showing that Twitter was treating Trump differently.

ELON MUSK TELLS JACK DORSEY IMPORTANT TWITTER FILES HAVE BEEN HIDDEN FROM BUMPS, SUGGESTS SOME HAVE BEEN DELETED

The latest batch highlights the chaos within Twitter between January 6-8, including the drama surrounding the Capitol Hill riot on January 6.

“As pressure mounts, Twitter executives argue for a permanent ban,” Shellenberger summed up in the thread.

Billionaire industrialist Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October and immediately fired several senior executives. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto, CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images (Illustration))

“On January 7, senior Twitter officials: – create justifications for banning Trump – seek policy change for Trump alone, separate from other political leaders – express no concern about the implications of a ban on the freedom of ‘expression or democracy This #TwitterFiles is reported with @lwoodhouse,” read the first post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The installment of messages, titled “The Removal of Donald Trump: January 7”, is the fourth to be made public after previous installments revealed what led to Trump’s removal from Twitter, the “secret blacklists” used by society and how Twitter intentionally buried the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/twitter-files-reveal-junior-employee-stood-against-trump-ban-warned-slippery-slope The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos