Xi Jinping vows to buy more oil from the Middle East







MEET. In this photo made available by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (right) greets Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Gulf Arab leaders and other Middle Eastern countries met in Saudi Arabia on Friday as part of a state visit by the Chinese leader, seeking to solidify ties with Beijing as decades of American attention to the region is diminishing. /AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged Friday, December 9, 2022 to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Arab Gulf states without interfering in their affairs, likely seeking to throw Beijing under a brighter day than Washington as Americas attention in the region wanes. Xi also urged Arab countries to conduct energy sales in Chinese yuan, potentially separating the US dollar from transactions in a region where the United States is still stationing thousands of troops at a network of local bases as a hedge against the coronavirus crisis. ‘Iran. China’s hands-off approach could appeal to leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who stands ready to lead the oil-rich kingdom for perhaps decades even after facing heavy criticism about the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and the ongoing war in Yemen. During Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia this week, the prince himself hosted him at a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) club and then at a broader summit of Middle East leaders. At the crossroads of history, we must renew the tradition of friendship between China and the GCC, Xi said. Xi’s visit comes as China relies on Gulf Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia, for billions of dollars in crude oil imports to fuel its country’s economy as it tries to pull out slowly from its strict anti-coronavirus policy. Xi faced protests at home just before his arrival in Riyadh that pose the most serious challenge to his rule after securing a third five-year term as Communist Party leader. The kingdom believes that hydrocarbon-based energy sources will remain an important resource to meet the world’s needs over the coming decades, Prince Mohammed said. Brent crude traded around $76 a barrel on Friday, down from highs of $122 in June. Higher prices could see the princes’ dreams of a futuristic $500 billion city of Neom on the Red Sea to overhaul the Saudi economy come true. But rising costs at the pump months earlier further distanced President Joe Biden’s administration from Riyadh, something the prince likely kept in mind during Xi’s visit. Xi praised GCC countries Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as they actively seek political solutions to regional trouble spots and invite their astronauts to the new China’s Tiangong Space Station. Xi also said China plans to build a joint China-GCC nuclear security demonstration center that will train 300 people in nuclear security and technology. Already, the United Arab Emirates has the Barakah nuclear power plant, built with South Korea under a strict agreement that it will not enrich uranium, a possible path to a nuclear weapon. But perhaps most importantly for the Gulf states, Xi stressed that his country would continue to be a major buyer of their oil. China will continue to import a large amount of crude oil from GCC countries, increase imports of liquefied natural gas, strengthen engineering services in upstream oil and gas development and cooperation in storage , transportation and refining, Xi said. He also called on the GCC to use the yuan to settle transactions. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict emerged as Xi held talks with Arab leaders, particularly Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Xi said China remains committed to an independent Palestinian state based on Israel’s 1967 borders. (AP)

