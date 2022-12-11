Twitter Files 4.0 shows how rules were flouted to ban Donald Trump





Continuing to expose how Twitter under the previous leadership actively censored people based on political ideology, the fourth batch of Twitter files have been released. On Saturday (December 10, local US time), the fourth installment of confidential and insider conversations between top Twitter executives was posted on the microblogging platform by author Michael Shellenberger.

Shellenberger is the third person to be given the task of posting Twitter files. Parts 1 and 3 were published by Matt Taibbi, while Part 2 was published by Bari Weiss, both freelance journalists.

The ‘Twitter Files 4.0’ reveals how ex-Global Head of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth went too far to censor former US President Donald Trump following the US Capitol riots. Internal communications, covered by author Michael Shellenberger, also revealed how Roth completely ignored suggestions from junior Twitter employees and spontaneously changed the social media platform’s rules.

On January 7, senior Twitter executives:

– create justifications to ban Trump

– seek policy change for Trump alone, distinct from other political leaders

– express no concern for freedom of expression or the democratic implications of a ban

This #TwitterFiles is flagged with @lwoodhouse

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

Early on, Michael Shellenberger reposted a 2018 tweet from the social media platform’s head of public policy, in which he objected to the suspension/silencing of world leaders in the interest of public discourse. .

However, over time, senior Twitter executives began to exploit the rules to their advantage and censor politically inconvenient opinions, conservative voices, and Republicans.

Shellenberger said Democratic leaders and supporters, including Mitchelle Obama, had begun pressuring Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to remove Donald Trump from the social media platform.

For years, Twitter resisted calls to ban Trump.

Blocking a world leader from Twitter, he wrote in 2018, would hide important information… [and] hinder needed discussion around their words and actions.https://t.co/qaqklHOHjc

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

He said Dorsey was vacationing in French Polynesia at the time and left the decision-making process to Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, policy and trust affairs, and Yoel Roth.

While internal communications on January 7, 2021 revealed that Jack Dorsey had asked senior executives to remain consistent in applying Twitter rules, Yoel Roth appeared to ignore the advice. Instead, he claimed people were taking to Twitter to take strong action against Donald Trump.

After deliberations with Jack Dorsey, Roth managed to get away with handling the US President’s case. Jack just endorsed a repeat offender for civic integrity, he announced, and paved the way for Donald Trump’s permanent suspension.

Progress! exclaims a member of Roths Trust and Safety Team.

The exchange between Roth and his colleagues makes it clear that they had been pushing @jack for greater restrictions on the speech Twitter allows around the election.

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

“The exchange between Roth and his colleagues clearly shows that they had been pushing @jack for greater restrictions on the speech that Twitter allows around the election,” Michael Shellenberger noted.

The possibility of a Donald Trump ban has excited several Twitter employees. One asked, “Does the incitement to violence aspect change that calculation?” Yoel Roth suggested the team wait for another breach from the former US president before proceeding with their preconceived plans.

However, the next day (January 8, 2021), senior Twitter executives suspended Trump citing the “risk of further incitement to violence.”

Roth’s colleague’s question about “incitement to violence” strongly foreshadows what will happen the next day.

On January 8, Twitter announces a permanent ban on Trump due to “risk of further incitement to violence.” pic.twitter.com/psLb5HDGQP

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

“January 8, Twitter says its ban is based on ‘specifically how [Trump’s tweets] are received and interpreted. But in 2019, Twitter said it had “not attempted to determine all potential interpretations of the content or its intent,” Michael Shellenberger noted.

The American author noted that some voices within Twitter have raised concerns about how Donald Trump has been de-platforming.

Interestingly, on January 7, Roth said an account would be permanently banned if they got 5 strikes, and told a staff member that Trump hadn’t reached that level because he hadn’t had only one strike. But the next day, they still permanently banned Donald Trump.

“The *only* serious concern we found expressed on Twitter about the free speech and democracy implications of Trump’s ban came from someone junior to the organization,” he said. underline.

The *only* serious concern we found expressed on Twitter about the free speech and democracy implications of Trump’s ban came from someone junior to the organization. It was hidden in a lower level Slack channel called site-integrity-auto. pic.twitter.com/6CWiz5MXfu

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

“It might be an unpopular opinion, but one-off ad hoc decisions like this that don’t seem rooted in politics are IMHO (IMHO) a slippery slope… It now seems like an executive order. ‘an online platform CEO with a global presence who can speak for the world…’, the junior Twitter employee warned.

Michael Shellenberger said some Twitter employees have begun to realize the differences between their own political beliefs and Twitter policies. It came to the fore during internal communication about the censorship of the hashtag #stopthesteal.

Yoel Roth called for the hashtag to be blacklisted and de-amplified, but was quickly warned that this could lead to those using the same hashtag countering allegations of election rigging.

Roth immediately sends a DM to a colleague asking him to add “stopthesteal” & [QAnon conspiracy term] “kraken” has a blacklist of terms to de-amplify.

Roth’s colleague objects that blacklisting “stopthesteal” risks “de-amplifying the counter-narrative” that validates the election. pic.twitter.com/G02gGeicUW

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

After realizing that Democrats were also using the same hashtag to call out Donald Trump and claim that the 2020 US presidential election was fair, Yoel Roth suggested to “de-amplify accounts with #stopthesteal in the name/profile as these don’t are not affiliated with counter-speech.”

Since several Republican and Conservative Twitter accounts were posting screenshots of tweets from Donald Trump’s suspended account, Twitter employees suggested subjecting these handles to a 12-hour (bounce) review.

But they soon faced the challenge of distinguishing Democrats from Republicans, who were also reposting tweets from Donald Trump to mock him.

What if a user doesn’t like Trump *and* opposes Twitter censorship? The tweet is always deleted. But since the *intention* is not to deny the result of the elections, no punitive strike is applied.

“If there are any instances where the intent is unclear, please feel free to point it out” pic.twitter.com/8bdG6b38ej

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Twitter senior management worked overtime to censor pro-Trump tweets and accounts, being very careful not to touch anti-Trump tweets and accounts, even if they shared screenshots of the same tweets. of Trump. Essentially, the social media platform operated like a team of Democrats.

The “Twitter Files 4.0” showed how Yoel Roth justified deviations from Twitter policies to justify banning Donald Trump’s account. “In this specific case, we’re changing our public interest approach on his behalf…” he told a senior ad sales executive.

He also attempted to misrepresent fellow Republican U.S. House Representative Matthew Louis Gaetz II.

Roth is pushing for a permanent suspension of Rep. Matt Gaetz even if it doesn’t quite fit anywhere (duh)

It’s kind of a test case for Trump’s ban rationale.

I try to speak [Twitters] security [team] in…abduction as a plot that incites violence. pic.twitter.com/ZQP6u1zevy

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

“I feel like a lot of the debate around the exceptions stems from the fact that Trump’s account is not technically different from anyone else and yet treated differently because of his personal status, without Twitter rules corresponding…” a Twitter engineer edited security officer Yoel Roth.

“To put it in a different twist: politics is part of how Twitter works…we ran into a world that was changing faster than we could adapt the product or the politics,” Roth said.

Roth’s response indicates how Twitter would justify deviating from its longstanding policy. “To put it in a different twist: politics is part of how Twitter works…we ran into a world that was changing faster than we could adapt the product or the politics.” pic.twitter.com/wGMvuoS7u3

Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Twitter files revealed how Yoel Roth justified the censorship of the infamous New York Post story about Joe Bidens’ son, Hunter Biden.

In the third installment of internal Twitter communications, it emerged that the former Twitter security chief had regular meetings with federal agencies. He lamented that he couldn’t hide his encounters with the FBI.

Yoel Roth was also seen congratulating himself for quickly censoring Donald Trump. The top Twitter executive was also found siding with the Democrats and called for warning labels to be removed from party members’ misleading tweets.

Yoel Roth resigned from Twitter on November 11, following the company’s takeover by Elon Musk. Interestingly, on October 30, Elon Musk said he supported Roth. He said he thought Yoel Roth had great integrity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/12/twitter-files-4-0-show-how-rules-were-flouted-to-ban-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos